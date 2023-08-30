School District of Philadelphia releases 2023-2024 COVID protocols

From 6abc:

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — The School District of Philadelphia has released its COVID protocols for the 2023-2024 school year.

Masking will be optional for students and staff except when determined necessary to fight an outbreak.

Those who have been exposed to COVID will be encouraged to wear a mask for 10 days.

Students who test positive will be required to isolate at home for at least five days and participate in virtual learning.

They will also need to wear a mask for five days after returning.

You can find a full list of the district’s health and safety protocols on the school district’s website.