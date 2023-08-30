Image

3:55 PM / Wednesday August 30, 2023

Independence Blue Cross
29 Aug 2023

School District of Philadelphia releases 2023-2024 COVID protocols

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
August 29, 2023 Category: Coronavirus, Local Posted by:

From 6abc:

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — The School District of Philadelphia has released its COVID protocols for the 2023-2024 school year.

Masking will be optional for students and staff except when determined necessary to fight an outbreak.

Those who have been exposed to COVID will be encouraged to wear a mask for 10 days.

Students who test positive will be required to isolate at home for at least five days and participate in virtual learning.

They will also need to wear a mask for five days after returning.

You can find a full list of the district’s health and safety protocols on the school district’s website.

Related Posts

School District of Philadelphia health and safety updates for School Year 2022-2023 School accused of racial discrimination over COVID protocols School District of Philadelphia plans to resume full in-person learning on January 4, 2022
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Phila Recycling

Categories

Recent News

Diaspora

North Korea asserts US soldier Travis King crossed border after becoming disillusioned with America

August 18, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Carl Gates, right, grandfather of American soldier Travis King, and Myron...

Politics

How the Georgia indictment against Donald Trump may be the biggest yet and other case takeaways

August 18, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, center, speaks in the Fulton...

Sports

Tuohys call Michael Oher’s filing ‘hurtful’ and part of a shakedown attempt

August 18, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Carolina Panthers tackle Michael Oher answers questions during a press conference...

Oasis

Clarence Avant, ‘Godfather of Black Music’ and benefactor of athletes and politicians, dies at 92

August 18, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: CLARENCE AVANT ATTENDS THE WORLD PREMIERE OF “THE BLACK GODFATHER,” at...

Food And Beverage

Five tips for a seamless back-to-school transition

August 25, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT From shopping for school supplies and new clothes to organizing schedules and...

Seniors

What you need to know about cholesterol

August 25, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email Stay in control to help prevent heart disease, heart attack and stroke FAMILY...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff