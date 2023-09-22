School District of Philadelphia mourns beloved education advocate Constance E. Clayton, Ed.D

Clayton served as the School District of Philadelphia’s first African American and female superintendent

PHILADELPHIA – Constance E. Clayton, Ed.D., who served as the School District of Philadelphia’s Superintendent of Schools from 1982-1993 passed away on Monday, September 18, 2023. She was Philadelphia’s first African American and female Superintendent of Schools.

Clayton was a true Philadelphian, who was born and raised in the city, attended Dunbar Elementary School, Philadelphia High School for Girls, Temple University, and the University of Pennsylvania. She started her career in the district as a fourth-grade teacher.

“I had the honor of getting to know Dr. Clayton during my time here in Philadelphia through both mentorship and friendship,” said Superintendent Tony B. Watlington, Sr., Ed.D. “She embodied a true educator and humanitarian through her dedication to improving the lives of children in education. Her legacy of service to Philadelphia’s children and the School District will be memorialized and I extend my heartfelt condolences to her family and friends.”

During her tenure with the School District of Philadelphia, Clayton served in multiple roles, with a focus on curriculum development. Prior to serving as the superintendent, she designed the Social Studies curriculum and headed the District’s African American Studies program. Clayton was especially proud of the African American History curriculum she introduced to classrooms across the District. Building on Clayton’s commitment to this subject matter, Philadelphia became the first District to make African American Studies a requirement for graduation.

As superintendent, Clayton demonstrated strong leadership and was known for tackling the district’s challenging budget without removing student services, through her fiscal responsibility, balanced budgets, standardized curriculum across schools, and ability to negotiate and collaborate with all stakeholders. She engaged local businesses to support schools with better resources, and established schools as the center of their communities.

“Dr. Clayton was a friend and mentor, but more importantly, she was the best superintendent who has ever served Philadelphia,” said Jerry Jordan, the President of the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers. “Her passion for the students and their families was unparalleled, as she ended every speech reminding us that the children come first. She was also committed to empowering everyone in the field of education, including school-based staff, teachers, administrators, and Central office staff, ensuring we all had the opportunity to succeed.”

“Dr. Constance Clayton was an iconic figure, not only in the School District of Philadelphia, but across the City of Philadelphia as whole,” said Robin Cooper, Ed.D., President of CASA, the Philadelphia principals’ union. “She was a staunch advocate and champion of students, teachers, principals, and the surrounding community. She believed in mentoring principals to support their professional growth, and continued her mentorship well after retirement. CASA honors the loving, historic memory of one of its own members, one who rose through the ranks from a teacher, to principal, to becoming the first Black and first female superintendent in Philadelphia’s history.”

Clayton was known for her no-nonsense leadership style, as well as her fierce advocacy for the students in her care whom she loved dearly. Her dedication to improving the lives and education of children went beyond her work in the school district and public schools of Philadelphia, as she served on numerous boards and commissions locally and nationally. Touted in 1994 as the “pre-eminent educator in the country,” Clayton received honorary doctorates from several colleges and universities. As a testament to her work, the University of Pennsylvania, under the leadership of Marvin Lazerson and Gloria Twine Chisum, established the Constance E. Clayton Chair in Urban Education.

Clayton was also a major influence in the arts community in Philadelphia and supported African American art and culture throughout her life. Clayton served on the Board of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, and founded its African American Collections Committee in 2000. A Clayton Curatorial Fellowship was established in her honor at the Philadelphia Museum of Art to increase the representation of people of color within the arts community. She also donated pieces from her personal collection to the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts and Schaumberg.

Clayton was a member of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and served as the president of the Philadelphia Alumnae chapter from 1959 -1961, truly a champion for women’s leadership. United States Pennsylvania Senator Robert Casey called Clayton a trailblazing figure whose career in education positively impacted the lives of countless children in Philadelphia when honoring her in 2017 during Black History Month.

Funeral services are pending.

Additional statements honoring the legacy of Dr. Clayton:

PFT President Jerry Jordan:

“Dr. Constance Clayton was the best Superintendent I’ve ever known, and the students and staff of our school system and our city at-large are better for her service. Dr. Clayton at her core was an educator, a mentor, and one of the staunchest advocates for children that I’ve met.

“I was always struck by how Dr. Clayton ended every speech she delivered: ‘Remember, the children come first.’ She lived by those words, and her leadership was defined by that unwavering commitment. This credo was inextricably linked to every action she took as a superintendent.

“Dr. Clayton was admired and loved by the students of the District, and she is fondly remembered by school staff. Dr. Clayton had a well-earned reputation of listening to educators, being fair, and always thoughtful in her approach. I think of the example of the new standardized curriculum she ushered into the system — it was regaled by teachers, because it was effective, and it was thoughtfully selected with the children’s best interests in mind.

“Further, I would be remiss not to mention a new era of labor peace that Dr. Clayton secured with District unions. In the years before her tenure, our union struck numerous times in order to achieve a fair collective bargaining agreement. But under Dr. Clayton’s leadership, we were able to negotiate fair contracts without striking–and it was more than that. Dr. Clayton respected the union and our role in public education. Connie was a tough negotiator, but she was always fair.

“Dr. Clayton was one of the best. I am sorry to lose her, and my deepest condolences are with all those who knew and loved her. I am grateful for the time I’ve spent with her over the years, and I am grateful to Connie for her indefatigable spirit and all that she did for our beloved school district– students, families, and staff alike. May she rest in peace.”

Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson (At-Large):

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Dr. Constance Clayton. As a Girls’ High alum and the first woman, and African American, to serve as superintendent of the School District of Philadelphia, Dr. Clayton was an inspiration to young girls everywhere. It was her commitment to education that in part inspired me to become a teacher upon graduating from college.

“During her tenure as superintendent, she faced great challenges and was able to overcome them by putting our young people first. Our city and schools are better because of her service.

“I am happy that I was able to honor Dr. Clayton and her legacy earlier this year as we celebrated our alma mater Girls’ High on its 175th anniversary. I look forward to continuing her legacy and inspiring the next generation of barrier-breaking women.”

COUNCILMEMBER KENYATTA JOHNSON (D-2ND DIST.) poses with Dr. Clayton during a January 2023 City Council session, where she spoke in support of a resolution honoring her alma mater, Girls High School. (Photo/ Vincent Thompson, Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson’s office)

Councilmember

Kenyatta Johnson (D-2nd Dist.):

“I want to extend my heart and prayers to Dr. Constance Clayton’s family and education community in Philadelphia on the news of her passing. Dr. Clayton was an icon and a giant in the education field. She made history serving as the first female and first African American Superintendent of the School District of Philadelphia.

“As a child growing up in Philadelphia during the time Dr. Clayton was superintendent (1982-93), I remember her passion and her commitment to all Philadelphia children –especially Black and Brown children—to achieve at high levels. She had high expectations of all of us and she expected every student to succeed in the Philadelphia public school system. She always wore her heart in her sleeve when it comes to children, and she was a consummate professional. “One of her long-term legacies to me is that there are countless successful professionals in Philadelphia right now that grew up during Dr. Clayton’s leadership of the school district.

“I use the education and life lessons that I learned while attending Childs Elementary School and the former Barrett Middle School and Bok High School every day. I am thankful for Dr. Clayton for investing and believing in me. I am a proud product of the Philadelphia school system. She will be sorely missed.”