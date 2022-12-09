School District of Philadelphia launches new recruitment campaign titled ‘LOVE your today. Shape their tomorrow.’ 

The School District of Philadelphia has launched a new recruitment campaign titled “LOVE your Today. Shape their tomorrow.” to attract educators and non-instructional staff now and for the 2023-2024 school year.

The District is seeking principals and assistant principals, as well as teachers for all subject and content areas. On average, the District hires more than 800 new teachers to support a system of more than 9,000 teachers, 220 principals, and 269 assistant principals that are integral in the District’s 221 schools. More information on school leader positions can be found at: jobs.philasd.org, teaching and counselor opportunities can be found at: teachinphilly.com, and other opportunities can be found at: workinphilly.com.

“Research tells us the single most important factor in a student’s academic achievement is having access to an effective, highly-qualified teacher, who is supported by an excellent principal,” said Tony B. Watlington, Sr., Ed.D., superintendent of the School District of Philadelphia. “One of my top priorities is to make sure that we have those high-quality teachers in front of our students so they can get the best instruction every day.”

This year the District is launching the recruitment process earlier than in previous years. In an effort to help teachers to get connected to and hired at schools for the 2023-2024 school year as early as January, the District has expanded the number of schools participating in the Early Access Site Selection to 25 schools. In March 2023, hiring at all 221 school sites will be open.

“We recognize the changing labor market has made hiring more challenging but that all of our students still have the need for us to ensure they have access to great educators,” said Larisa Shambaugh, chief talent officer at the School District of Philadelphia. “We’re strategically responding to these shifts by finding new pathway opportunities to recruit and retain teachers.”

The District launched new initiatives through collaboration with the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers, including:

• Increasing salaries and including bonuses for all educators. The average teacher salary in the District is currently $82,000 and the starting salary next year for teachers will be $50,000;

• Offering a $5,000 bonus over the next two years for teachers working in a subset of almost 50 schools as as a retention and recruitment strategy;

• Reimbursing teachers for costs of permits and certifications paid to the state as well as offering up to $2,500 in reimbursement for coursework needed for their certification; and,

• Expanding the paraprofessional pathway program that provides full tuition, mentoring and training to current employees who work as special education assistants and classroom assistants.

The District seeks both experienced candidates and individuals who are exploring a career change and want to begin teaching. The District works with non-certified teachers to earn their teaching certificate through several pathways including a Teacher Residency Program.

In addition to teachers, the District is hiring for all positions – bus drivers, school-based support staff, food service staff, general cleaners, nurses and more. The District continues to hire for the current school year, as well. Any interested applicants can visit: workinphilly.com or teachinphilly.com.