Safe & Sober Support Group Returns this Fall

This fall, Women In Transition (WIT) is bringing back “Safe and Sober,” a peer support group at the intersection of substance abuse and domestic violence.

Called “Safe & Sober,” the 8-week group program will meet once a week.

Participants will learn about the connection between domestic violence and substance abuse, understand the cycles of recovery and relapse, and gain substance-free coping skills within a supportive and non-judgmental peer environment.

Domestic violence survivors often turn to substances to cope with their situations, or are forced to use substances by an abusive partner.

Those who have experienced domestic violence are 15 times more likely to abuse alcohol and 9 times more likely to abuse other drugs than those who have not. Despite this reality, there aren’t many services that approach clients at the intersection of substance abuse and domestic violence.

WIT has historically been at the forefront of acknowledging this linkage, and “Safe & Sober” is a revamped effort to reach out to this particular population. The group aims to be a part of a larger toolkit of skills that survivors can use to cope with their day-to-day lives free from substances.

Safe & Sober will run from October 22 – December 10 every Tuesday from 3:00-4:30 in the WIT office. The group is offered free of charge and is open to people of all gender identities.

Prospective participants can sign up for the group by calling WIT’s LifeLine at (215) 751-1111 or emailing [email protected]. Walk-ins are welcome.