7:35 PM / Thursday January 25, 2024

23 Jan 2024

Remembering Charisse McGill, entrepreneur, visionary, French Toast Bites, Founder Lokal Artisan Foods

January 23, 2024

The SUN was honored to follow Charisse McGille on her incredible journey from the beginning. She went far and beyond making an unforgetable impact on Philadelphia and the world. (READ SUN cover story on Charisse McGill from April 7, 2019)

The SUN is shocked and saddened by the untimely passing of Charisse McGill, founder and owner of Lokal Artisan Foods and creator of French Toast Bites. We were honored to follow Charisse on her incredible journey beginning with her selling her delicious French Toast Bites as an open-air food vendor to extending her brand to coffees and craft beer, and more recently, being chosen as the executive director of the Farmers Market Coalition. The SUN extends our deepest condolences and prayers to her daughter, family, friends and colleagues.

