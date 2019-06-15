Property Tax/Rent Rebate program application deadline extended to end of year

Distribution of rebates for eligible Pennsylvanians starts July 1

HARRISBURG, PA — The deadline for older adults and Pennsylvania residents with disabilities to apply for rebates on rent and property taxes paid in 2018 has been extended from June 30 to Dec. 31, 2019, the Department of Revenue announced today.

“Last year nearly 572,000 seniors and people with disabilities benefited from the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program,” Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell said. “We are extending the deadline again this year because we want to be sure everyone who is eligible has time to submit their applications.”

Each year the Department of Revenue evaluates the program as the statutory June 30 application deadline approaches to determine if funds are available to extend the deadline. To date, funding has been available to allow all who qualify to benefit from the program.

As of June 1, the department had received 432,411 rebate applications. As specified by law, rebate distributions cannot begin until July 1. Applicants who requested a paper check to be mailed to them should expect to receive their payment in the mail in early July. As a reminder, applicants are required to submit their bank account information on their application forms in order to receive their rebates through direct deposit.

Distribution of rebates starts July 1 and eligible Pennsylvanians are encouraged to apply as soon as they can. After June 30, rebates will be distributed as claims are received and processed. Applications typically take 6-8 weeks to process.

“This program delivered more than $253 million to income-eligible seniors and people with disabilities who applied for rebates on rent and property taxes paid in 2017,” Hassell said. “We want everyone to know that our staff is here to assist Pennsylvanians with their applications so that they can benefit from the program.”

Applicants may obtain Property Tax/Rent Rebate claim forms (PA-1000) and related information on the Department of Revenue’s website or by calling, toll-free, 1-888-222-9190.

It’s free to apply for a rebate, and the department reminds applicants that free assistance is available at hundreds of locations across the state, including Department of Revenue district offices, local Area Agencies on Aging, senior centers and state legislators’ offices.

Claimants who already applied for rebates may check Property Tax/Rent Rebate Status online or call, toll-free, 1-888-PATAXES.

Visit the department’s Online Customer Service Center to find helpful tips and answers to commonly asked questions about the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program.