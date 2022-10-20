Image

11:31 PM / Wednesday October 19, 2022

19 Oct 2022

Princeton University seeks help finding missing student

October 19, 2022

The Department of Public Safety is seeking information on the whereabouts of an undergraduate student, Misrach Ewunetie, who has been reported missing. Anyone with information on Ewunetie’s whereabouts should contact the Department of Public Safety at (609) 258-1000.

As part of the continuing efforts to locate missing undergraduate student Misrach Ewunetie ’24, there is an increased law enforcement presence on and around campus including the use of a helicopter, drones and watercraft.

Ewunetie, 20, was last seen about 3am Friday in the vicinity of Scully Hall. She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has brown eyes, black hair and light brown complexion.

