1:12 AM / Sunday November 3, 2019

1 Nov 2019

Police: Man admits killing mother, stepfather and 2 brothers

November 1, 2019

ABOVE PHOTO: This photo provided by Philadelphia Police Department shows Maurice Louis. Authorities have charged Louis with murder in the deaths of his mother, stepfather and two brothers, including a 6-year-old. Acting Philadelphia Police Commissioner Christine Coulter says Thursday, Oct. 30, 2019, that Louis has confessed to killing members of his family in a Philadelphia home. (Philadelphia Police Department via AP)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities have charged a man with murder in the deaths of his mother, stepfather and two brothers, including a 6-year-old.

Acting Philadelphia Police Commissioner Christine Coulter says Thursday that 29-year-old Maurice Louis has confessed to killing members of his family in a Philadelphia home.

Officers were sent Wednesday to check on Louis’ mother and stepfather when they didn’t show up for work and were “known to have trouble with a mentally unstable son.”

Image

Louis’ 51-year-old mother was found shot by the front door and his stepfather was found by the basement door.

A 17-year-old brother and 6-year-old brother were also found shot in the home.

All four victims were pronounced dead at the scene and a weapon was recovered.

It was not immediately clear if Louis has obtained a lawyer.

