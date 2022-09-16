PHS welcomes fall with new Pop Up Garden events, activities, and menu items

ABOVE PHOTO: A couple enjoys a meal at the Manayunk Pop-Up Garden location. (Photo/Pennsylvania Horticultural Society)

The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society (PHS) has announced an exciting lineup of events and activities coming to its two PHS Pop Up Gardens in Manayunk and on South Street for the fall season. Come enjoy these fall festivities before the Pop Up Gardens close for the season on October 31.

Both Pop Up Garden locations will feature new food and beverage items as we transition towards cooler, crisp autumn weather, and enjoy the colorful transition of fall foliage. Guests can expect plenty of hearty bites and snacks, seasonal spices, and delicious fall beer and cider flavors, all of which will be published online at: www.PHSPopUpGardens.com in the coming weeks.

At the South Street Pop Up Garden, stop by on September 15th from 5 – 8pm for Barktoberfest! This event will be held in conjunction with Von Trapp Brewing Company and will be filled with prizes and contests for you and your canine pals, such as stein holding and a lederhosen costume contest for pups, along with special dog treats from Amelie’s Bark Shop.

One of the plant swap events which takes place all season at the South Street Pop-Up Garden location. (Photo/Pennsylvania Horticultural Society)

The event will also feature adoptable dogs from Morris Animal Refuge and will raise money for the shelter and their impactful work. For the humans in tow, this event will feature plenty of food and drink specials, including Bavarian pretzels and bratwurst, as well as $5 drinks.

Throughout the fall season at South Street, visit the garden to take part in macrame workshops, plant swaps and giveaways, and a special Garden Party on October 2. This Garden Party will feature a classical music concert by rising-star soloists and chamber ensembles from the classical music mentoring program, Astral. WRTI 90.1FM will provide musical equipment for an impressive lineup of young talent, including the AKRAI violin and cello duo, saxophonist Valentin Kovalev, oboist Mitchell Kuhn, and mandolin and domra musician Ekaterina Skliar. Stop by, take in the ambiance and atmosphere of the garden, and listen to Philadelphia’s up and coming classical musicians.

Some of the delicious food and beverages on offer at both pop-up locations. (Photo/Pennsylvania Horticultural Society)

Visit the Manayunk location for Oktoberfest celebrations from September 29 – October 2. Kicking off the fun and festivities on September 29 is Dragtoberfest, sponsored by Ommegang. This event will feature special drag performances by Astala Vista, Poochie, Venus Mystique, Lucy Moth, and Monika Polanco, and will be hosted by Stefani Steele. On September 30, Manayunk will host Polkadelphia, a celebration of Bavarian culture with a traditional Oompah band, beer sampling, and giveaways.

The fall fun continues on October 1 with music from Paul Green Rock Academy, prizes and giveaways, delicious Oktoberfest beer samplings, and free kid’s pumpkin painting and face painting all day long, all sponsored by Twisted Tea. To wrap up the celebration on October 2, guests can celebrate the fall season with their four-legged friends at Dogtoberfest Yappy Hour with Brixxy & Co. This fun, “Fido-friendly” event sponsored by DogFish Head and Sam Adams will feature delicious Oktoberfest beer and food specials, prizes, giveaways, and promotions, along with lively musical performances by acclaimed Philly brass-band, SNACKTIME.

For Halloween lovers, the Manayunk Pop Up Garden will host special Halloween events including a Rocky Horror Picture Show screening with a live shadow cast featuring The Transducer Players and Brittany Lynn as Dr. Frank N Furter on October 13th at 7pm.

Whether you’re a plant lover looking for hands-on education and enrichment, or simply want to enjoy the social ambiance and lush fall foliage of both gardens, you won’t want to miss visiting the PHS Pop Up Gardens before the end of their seasonal operations on October 31.

For more information on the PHS Pop Up Gardens, or to register for any of the events please visit: www.PHSPopUpGardens.com.

PHS Pop Up Garden Locations and Hours

Manayunk Pop Up Garden – 106 Jamestown Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19127

Monday – Wednesday – 5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Thursday – 5:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Friday – 3:00 p.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Saturday – 12:00 p.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Sunday – 12:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

South Street Pop Up Garden – 1438 South Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Monday – Wednesday – 5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Thursday – 5:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Friday – Saturday – 12:00 p.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Sunday – 11:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.