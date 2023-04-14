PHS to plant over 1,400 trees in Philadelphia region as part of volunteer tree planting events, April 20-24

ABOVE PHOTO: One of the many PHS volunteers taking part in a tree planting event. (Photo/Pennsylvania Horticultural Society)

Residents are encouraged to sign up to plant trees in their community.

The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society (PHS) will commemorate Earth Day by planting trees throughout the Greater Philadelphia area from April 20-24, 2023, with assistance from more than 80 of its PHS Tree Tenders groups, neighborhood volunteers, and community organizations. Over 1,400 trees are expected to be planted.

PHS promotes healthier, greener communities by expanding and improving the tree canopy in neighborhoods throughout the Philadelphia region through this semi-annual initiative. Volunteers interested in participating in tree planting can sign up at: https://phsonline.org/programs/tree-programs/get-involved.

Tree canopy, or the amount of land shaded by trees, has been proven in studies to improve health outcomes and communities, including a decline in heat-related illnesses and lower rates of violence. A “good” tree canopy coverage is thought to be 30% of the total land area. The city of Philadelphia only has 20% coverage overall, and in certain neighborhoods, it is as low as 2.5%. These startlingly low figures have prompted PHS to commit to increasing tree canopy, especially in areas with few trees and higher than average temperatures.

No prior expertise is necessary for volunteers to participate in the tree planting process, which usually takes 3 hours at the specified location. A PHS Tree Tenders group leader will be present at all planting sites to guide and encourage volunteers. Everyone is asked to bring hand sanitizer, gloves, closed-toed shoes, a water bottle, and, if they have one, a shovel. Planting tools such as shovels, pickaxes, brooms, garbage bags, and other items will be supplied on-site. Specific details for each site are available via the website. Participants are also advised to dress appropriately as plantings will take place rain or shine.

Visit: https://phsonline.org/tree to learn more about volunteering for this event.

How to use the link to register:

1. After you click on the “FIND A TREE PLANTING NEAR YOU” button, view the map to find the GREEN pinpoints where volunteers are still needed

2. Click on the green pinpoint for the time and location

3. Click on the Volunteerhub link to login or register for an account

4. Follow the instructions to sign up

With a focus on the Philadelphia region, the PHS Tree Tenders’ semi-annual training program provides low-cost instruction in tree care to individuals and volunteer organizations. To date, over 6,000 people have become certified PHS Tree Tenders, helping plant over 25,000 trees in Greater Philadelphia neighborhoods since the program’s debut over 30 years ago.

Feel free to reach out to: [email protected] regarding any inquiries about Tree Programs and PHS Tree Tenders.

By contributing to the PHS More Trees Please campaign, you can join PHS in its effort to plant trees in the Greater Philadelphia area.

PHS collaborates with volunteers from across the Greater Philadelphia region each spring and fall to plant trees at little or no cost to local residents. Contributions to “More Trees Please” are essential for supplying the financing for the trees, equipment, and supplies required to make these plantings feasible. Find out more at: www.PHSonline.org/patrees.

Several groups support PHS’s efforts to improve the quality of life in the city and region and strengthen community connections. PECO provides crucial support for PHS Tree Tenders activities, PHS Tree Tenders plantings, and the PHS initiative to restore the area’s tree canopy.