3:16 PM / Sunday April 2, 2023

Independence Blue Cross
31 Mar 2023

Philly Spring Cleanup postponed until Saturday, April 15

Due to the forecast of inclement weather including severe rain, the Streets Department has postponed the Philly Spring Cleanup until Saturday, April 15. 

This decision has not been made lightly.  The Streets Department greatly appreciate volunteers and want to ensure their safety and comfort in participating in the cleanup.

All previously registered projects submitted for cleanup will still be held on Saturday, April 15. Block Captains, residents, and community organizations that have registered to participate are urged to hold on to their supplies and rally more neighbors, family, and friends.

Registered participants can still pick up supplies at the Streets Department’s warehouse at 3033 S. 63rd St. through Saturday, April 1. Your group must be already registered as a participant. Please bring your PSC voucher or a valid ID.

The event is billed at the city’s largest single-day citywide cleanup. This year marks the 16th anniversary, with a new theme, “Keep It Clean Philly” to reiterate importance of sustaining cleaning efforts long after the citywide cleanup day is over.

The annual Philly Spring Cleanup is the largest single-day cleanup event in the city and serves as the kick-off event of the Philadelphia More Beautiful Committee (PMBC) cleaning season. 

Block captains and other stakeholders in communities across the city organize neighborhood cleanups and encourage residents to get involved in helping to make our great city a cleaner and greener place to live. Since its launch, a combined total of 200,000 volunteers have removed more than 11.4 million pounds of trash and 950,000 pounds of tires from city streets at over 7,000 project sites.

The Streets Department looks forward to seeing all the volunteers on Saturday, April 15 as we work together to keep our city clean.  The Department will continue to accept cleanup registrations online at phillyspringcleanup.com.

