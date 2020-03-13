Philly schools closed for two weeks

All District and Charter schools will be closed starting Monday, March 16, 2020 through Friday, March 27, 2020.

Though the School District of Philadelphia still does NOT have any suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in schools or offices, this closure has become necessary as many SDP employees who reside in neighboring counties are being asked to avoid non-essential travel and to not report to work.

This is creating a significant staffing challenge for our schools.

A letter from Dr. Hite with more information [Letter also below] is available in the alert at the top of your school’s website, and on www.philasd.org.

Thank you for flexibility and understanding during this difficult time. Please stay safe.