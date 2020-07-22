Philly Police Officer Richard P. Nicoletti, charged with assault, multiple crimes for tear gassing peaceful I-76 protestors

Officer Richard P. Nicoletti turned himself in on charges Wednesday. He is to be charged with multiple crimes including simple assault, reckless endangerment and possession of an instrument of crime according the The Inquirer.

Nicoletti, was seen on video pulling down the the masks of kneeling protestors on the Vine Street Expressway and pepper spraying them. The marchers were protesting the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis who was killed by four police officers during a peaceful arrest caught on video.



Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said last month that Officer Richard Nicoletti was suspended with intent to dismiss.

Story is developing.