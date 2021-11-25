Image

5:25 PM / Friday November 26, 2021

Independence Blue Cross
25 Nov 2021

Philadelphia to distribute 75 vouchers providing safe, affordable housing to youth

November 25, 2021

Partnership among City agencies and the federal government reinforces the City’s commitment to expand housing opportunities for vulnerable communities

Philadelphia announced Tuesday that it will receive $735,000 in federal funding from a Housing and Urban Development (HUD) grant. The award comes from the Foster Youth to Independence Initiative (FYI).

The program invests in local, cross-system collaborative efforts to assist young people aging out of foster care and who are at risk of experiencing homelessness.

The Philadelphia Housing Authority (PHA), Department of Human Services (DHS), and Office of Homeless Services (OHS) will work in partnership to administer the program. The funding will provide 75 housing vouchers, available as early as December 1, 2021. The vouchers will cover a maximum of 36 months of rental assistance.

Additionally, youth will be connected to services to support their path to self-sufficiency through community-based organization, Methodist Services.

This includes mental and behavioral health services, money management, job preparation, and educational counseling. Supportive housing services include landlord outreach, pre- and post-move counseling, and lease compliance.

All eligible applicants must meet all the following criteria:

•  A youth must have lived experience in the child welfare system at 16 or older.

•  Youth who left foster care, or will leave foster care within 90 days, in accordance with a transition plan described in Section 475(5)(H) of the Social Security Act.

•  A youth must be between the ages of 18-24.

•  A youth must be homeless or at risk of homelessness.

Advocates and providers who work with young adults who meet the criteria can make referrals by emailing the youth’s name, DHS Number, and contact information to [email protected] Any eligible youth on PHA’s Housing Choice Voucher Waiting List will be assisted in order of their position on the waiting list.

“I believe that every youth in this city deserves a home so

they can have a promising future,” said PHA president and

 CEO Kelvin A. Jeremiah. “It is much harder to start a job,

 career, or perform well in school when you don’t have

a safe, stable place to sleep at night. I am thankful for these

vouchers and excited about the lives that will change.  We 

truly are opening  doors for opportunities.”

–PHA President & CEO Kelvin A. Jeremiah

