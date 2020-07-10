Image

9:13 PM / Friday July 10, 2020

Independence Blue Cross
10 Jul 2020

Philadelphia school officials revamping security protocols

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
July 10, 2020 Category: Local Posted by:

Philadelphia school officials are making changes regarding how the district handles security.

School police will no longer patrol school halls come September. Instead, “school safety officers” clad in less severe uniforms and with different job descriptions will be stationed throughout the public schools, though officials note the policy shift won’t mean the replacement of the 300-plus people who worked as school police.

The move comes as many communities nationwide are taking steps to remove police from schools, but officials note the change in Philadelphia is not expressly linked to the national activism.

Image

A change in the Pennsylvania state code stipulates that only sworn officers can be called “school police.” Philadelphia school security personnel, who do not carry guns, do not fit that description.

Kevin Bethel, a longtime police officer who was named the district’s safety chief in November, has made plain his aim to move away from arresting students and toward mentoring and providing social services supports. Officers have been trained in trauma-informed practices, and will receive more education on things like implicit bias, he said.

Related Posts

Default ThumbnailYoungblood: Officials must ‘think outside the box’ on ways to fund struggling Phila. School District Officials: John B. Kelly school will remain closed on Monday Oct. 16 due to mold Default ThumbnailSchool Reform Commission announces appointment of Testing Integrity Advisor and School District introduces new testing protocols
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Independence Blue Cross

Recent News

Health

Virus, Floyd death merge in brutal blow to Black well-being

July 10, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email Terrence Nichols, 44, in Chicago after a COVID-19 infection. Nichols has recovered physically...

Go With The-Flo

LeBron James is in a contract to buy 3rd mansion in Beverly Hills for $39 million

July 10, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: LeBron James  (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock) By Flo Anthony According...

Sun Report

Justices rule states can bind presidential electors’ votes

July 10, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email By Mark Sherman ASSOCIATED PRESS  WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court ruled unanimously Monday...

Commentary

The Cultural Coach: Looking at the White way of life

July 10, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email By Linda S. Wallace Q: If African Americans, Latinos and Asian Americans have...

Seniors

Engage virtually: Tips for keeping older adults connected

July 10, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email Family Features Connection and a sense of community can be critical to well-being...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of July 12

July 10, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email All Signs: Pluto, Jupiter and Saturn are still lined up in Capricorn, the...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff