3:29 AM / Monday October 14, 2019

11 Oct 2019

Philadelphia resident honored with Cabot’s Community Celebrity Cruise

October 11, 2019 Category: Local Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO: Diane Mills

 Philadelphia resident Diane Mills was honored with an all-expense paid cruise courtesy of Cabot Creamery Cooperative for her volunteer work with AARP Foundation Experience Corps Philadelphia. Diane Mills joined more than 60 other volunteers, guests and Cabot staff on the cruise that set sail from Boston on September 29, making stops in Portland and Bar Harbor, Maine; and St. John and Halifax, Canada, before returning to Boston on October 6.

Mills is a AARP Foundation Experience Corps team leader and literacy tutor. This is her third year with Cayuga Promise Academy in Philadelphia. She works at the school three to four days a week working with the principal and teachers to identify students who can benefit from receiving sustained tutoring. The Experience Corps model is a proven intervention with measurable benefits for students, as well as positive mental and physical health benefits for volunteers who participate. By helping young students become better readers, Experience Corps seeks to ensure a lasting legacy of strong futures, supported schools and empowered volunteers. 

 “The Cabot farmers have a different perspective on what defines a true celebrity,” says Cabot CEO Ed Townley. “For them, the kind, giving souls who make a significant difference in their communities each and every day are the real celebrities. That’s why, in 2010, Cabot created the Community Celebrity Cruise — to honor the achievements and contributions of those hard-working volunteers, and to encourage more people and organizations to join us in applauding and recognizing their efforts.”

Image

The trip marked the seventh Cabot Community Celebrity Cruise. More than 200 volunteers have been honored by Cabot since 2010 with a Community Celebrity Cruise for making a positive impact on their communities.

