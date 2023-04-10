Philadelphia receives $37.4 million for local homeless housing and service programs

The Office of Homeless Services (OHS) recently announced that the City of Philadelphia has been awarded $37,499,176 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). This grant will support 97 projects, with $2.7 million towards new and expansion projects.

This Federal Fiscal Year (FFY) 2022 award will fund 74 new housing units, and the annual renewal of 2,047 units in our homeless services community.

Among the new projects awarded is New Beginnings, a joint transitional/rapid rehousing program from HopePHL (formerly People’s Emergency Center) dedicated to housing families impacted by domestic violence (DV) and intimate partner violence (IPV).

The award also funds the nonprofit Love Pray Peace (LP3) for its Housing with Support to Stability, providing deeply affordable housing with comprehensive services for men experiencing homelessness who are immunocompromised or chronically ill.

“I’m excited that this award allows us to expand our work and supports for DV and IPV survivors.

The funds will allow our providers to offer specialized services to survivors of abuse and help prevent more trauma,” said OHS Director Liz Hersh.

“Philadelphia has seen real progress over the past five years in reducing homelessness. That progress is possible thanks to investments like this from the federal government and the incredible perseverance of our providers. I am proud of what we have accomplished together, and deeply grateful for our continued collaboration,” Hersh added.

OHS and its network of nonprofit providers served 17,693 unique persons in Fiscal Year 2022. The system served more than 2.04 million meals inside emergency shelters and helped more than 1,500 families avoid homelessness through prevention services.

These new funds are critical to programs providing housing opportunities for Philadelphia’s most vulnerable residents to ensure homelessness is rare, brief, and non-recurring in our city.

OHS has posted the full list of local providers, programs, and award amounts online at: https://www.phila.gov/departments/office-of-homeless-services/documents/publications.