10:33 PM / Wednesday October 27, 2021

Independence Blue Cross
26 Oct 2021

Philadelphia rapper Freeway 21-year-old daughter dies from cancer

October 26, 2021

Philadelphia rapper Freeway announced that his daughter Harmony Ellerbe passed away Saturday Oct. 23 from cancer. She was 21.

Janazah services were held Tuesday.

The Roc Nation rapper shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram where he often shared his daughter’s courageous battle against cancer.

“I love her so much and this hurts so bad 😢 this video was February of this year on her 21st birthday. Even though she was fighting cancer she was always happy and always smiling and she always brightened up my day. The only thing that’s giving me comfort is I know 100% that she believes in Allah and she was a good person. I truly believe she has everything it takes to enter into heaven.”

