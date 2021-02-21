Image

3:22 AM / Monday February 22, 2021

Independence Blue Cross
21 Feb 2021

Philadelphia radio legend Cody Anderson passes away, son Bill Anderson issues statement

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
February 21, 2021 Category: Entertainment, Local Posted by:

Legendary Philadelphia radio icon and pioneer Cody Anderson has passed away. Anderson was a long-time general manager of WDASFM 105.3 and worked at WURD.

Image

Anderson’s son Bill Anderson, has issued a statement:

“I’ve been sitting up all night trying to find the words to express the feelings of losing our father, husband and best friend our entire life. I don’t remember a time that my Father wasn’t there to guide us, correct us or love us. I have said many times, when asked why I wanted to work in media that I just wanted to be around the best man I’ve ever known. Kyle, Theresa and I quite literally spoke to our father everyday and I’m not sure what life looks like without him. But I am sure that he prepared us to go on by showing us how to be strong, compassionate people who care about those around us. Dad, we’ve got Mom now, it’s ok to rest. He told my Mom weeks ago before getting sick that he wasn’t afraid to die because his faith was strong and he would get to see so many loved ones that passed before him. God’s got my Father so I and we will spend the rest of our lives making him proud. Love you so much. Rest in eternal paradise.”

Related Posts

Marian Anderson Award Gala Concert honoring Dionne Warwick to feature award-winning artists and Philadelphia radio and TV legend Philly Cultural Beat: Philadelphia jazz legend “Mr C” passes away at 92 Earl Graves Sr., Founder of Black Enterprise Magazine passes away at 85
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Independence Blue Cross

Recent News

Commentary

SUNrise: cj speaks… Becoming Blackness: Creating history and ‘herstory’

February 19, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email I woke up today with the thoughts of what it takes to get...

Stateside

Wolf commutes life sentences for 13 jailed on murder charges

February 19, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Gov. Tom Wolf ASSOCIATED PRESS  HARRISBURG, Pa.  — Gov. Tom Wolf’s...

Entertainment

Philadelphia radio legend Cody Anderson passes away, son Bill Anderson issues statement

February 21, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email Legendary Philadelphia radio icon and pioneer Cody Anderson has passed away. Anderson was...

Politics

‘Obamacare’ sign-ups reopen as Democrats push for more aid

February 19, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: This image shows the main page of the HealthCare.gov website on...

Style

How to stay safe during your remodel amid COVID-19

February 19, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email FAMILY FEATURES Many homeowners still find themselves stuck at home due to the...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of February 19

February 19, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email All Signs: Mercury retrograde was technically over last Saturday (the 20th). For eleven...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff