Philadelphia radio legend Cody Anderson passes away, son Bill Anderson issues statement

Legendary Philadelphia radio icon and pioneer Cody Anderson has passed away. Anderson was a long-time general manager of WDASFM 105.3 and worked at WURD.

Anderson’s son Bill Anderson, has issued a statement:

“I’ve been sitting up all night trying to find the words to express the feelings of losing our father, husband and best friend our entire life. I don’t remember a time that my Father wasn’t there to guide us, correct us or love us. I have said many times, when asked why I wanted to work in media that I just wanted to be around the best man I’ve ever known. Kyle, Theresa and I quite literally spoke to our father everyday and I’m not sure what life looks like without him. But I am sure that he prepared us to go on by showing us how to be strong, compassionate people who care about those around us. Dad, we’ve got Mom now, it’s ok to rest. He told my Mom weeks ago before getting sick that he wasn’t afraid to die because his faith was strong and he would get to see so many loved ones that passed before him. God’s got my Father so I and we will spend the rest of our lives making him proud. Love you so much. Rest in eternal paradise.”