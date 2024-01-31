Philadelphia police release video in corner store shooting that killed suspect, wounded officer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Two Philadelphia police officers had their weapons holstered before a scuffle with a man inside a corner deli when one of the officers was shot by a suspect who was then fatally shot by the wounded officer’s partner, the city’s police commissioner said Tuesday.

The department promised full “transparency” about the Friday night encounter inside a corner store and released several minutes of security video as concerns grew about the police use of force in the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Alexander Spencer. Two officers were wrestling with Spencer on the floor as two shots rang out in a five-second span.

At the same time, neither new Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel nor District Attorney Larry Krasner took questions at a morning news conference.

“The officers’ guns are holstered, and only after being shot do they take their weapon out,” Bethel said