Image

1:12 AM / Wednesday September 20, 2023

Independence Blue Cross
19 Sep 2023

Philadelphia police officer’s bail revoked in shooting death of driver after prosecutors lodge constitutional challenge

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
September 19, 2023 Category: Local Posted by:

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia police officer charged in the shooting death of a driver last month is back in custody following the revocation of his bail after prosecutors challenged the constitutionality of his release.

Officer Mark Dial was taken into custody in the courtroom Tuesday following the ruling. He had surrendered Sept. 8 and posted 10 percent of $500,000 bail. But prosecutors said the Pennsylvania Constitution typically prohibits bail for offenses carrying a life term or if there is evidence the defendant poses a threat to the community.

Dial is charged with murder, voluntary manslaughter, official oppression and four other counts. The 27-year-old officer has served on the force for five years and was suspended with intent to dismiss after officials said he refused to cooperate in the investigation. Defense attorneys contend that the shooting was justified, saying Dial thought 27-year-old Eddie Irizarry had a gun.

Authorities have said Dial shot Irizarry after officers spotted his car being driven erratically around noon Aug. 14 and followed it for several blocks. Officers approached as the driver turned the wrong way down a one-way street and stopped.

Police bodycam footage shows Dial firing at close range through the rolled-up driver’s side window about seven seconds after getting out of a police SUV and striding over to the sedan. He fired a total of six rounds. The bodycam footage shows Irizarry holding a knife in his right hand, by his right leg, before he was shot.

The department backtracked after initially claiming the officers made a traffic stop and shot a person outside the vehicle after he “lunged at” police with a knife. Outgoing Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said a review of the officers’ body-worn cameras “made it very clear that what we initially reported was not actually what happened.”

Defense attorney Brian McMonagle earlier called the decision to charge Dial with murder “appalling,” saying Irizarry was ordered to show his hands and “instead produced a weapon and pointed it at an armed police officer.”

McMonagle argued Tuesday that the initial police affidavit of probable cause for Dial’s arrest recommended a lead offense of voluntary manslaughter, not murder. He also cited a 2021 state Supreme Court case establishing limited circumstances under which murder defendants could argue for bail, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Related Posts

$1M bail cut for some held after protests of police shooting Philadelphia Police Officer to be fired for fatally shooting of 12-year-old boy Ex-cop Derek Chauvin found guilty on all counts in murder of George Floyd, bail revoked, taken into custody
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Phila Recycling

Categories

Recent News

Commentary

SUNrise: cj speaks…  A new season in life

September 15, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email We are approaching a whole new season in our lives, as the calendar...

Style

Countertops emerge as the kitchen’s focal point: Choosing the ideal surface

August 14, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT Countertops have become a focal point of modern kitchen design, with an...

Seniors

Are you a member of the ‘sandwich generation’? How to help your aging parents

September 1, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT If you have kids in school plus parents who need more help...

Travel

Delta Air Lines will restrict access to its Sky Club airport lounges as it faces overcrowding

September 14, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email By Ken Sweet Delta Air Lines passengers who have long enjoyed access to...

Oasis

Chaos or community reexamined

September 1, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email Around 250,000 people showed up on the National Mall in Washington DC last...

Technology

The iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, a French agency says

September 13, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email PARIS (AP) — A government watchdog agency in France has ordered Apple to withdraw the...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff