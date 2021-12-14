PHILADELPHIA NAACP PRESIDENT CATHERINE HICKS, SEN. SHARIF STREET TO HOLD JOINT PRESS CONFERENCE TODAY 5:45 PM

Philadelphia, PA – Catherine Hicks, President of the Philadelphia NAACP, is hosting a press conference to discuss damages caused by gunfire to the NAACP and Sen. Sharif Street’s offices, as well as the continuing challenges faced within our communities in dealing with gun violence.



“We are grateful that none of our staff or volunteers were injured, and that this occurred when the offices of the NAACP and PA Senator Sharif Street were closed. However, more needs to be done to prevent incidents like this from continuing to plague our community.” – Catherine Hicks, President, Philadelphia NAACP



When: December 14, 2021

Time: 5:45 pm

Where: 4458 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19140

Who: Catherine Hicks, President, Philadelphia NAACP



About the NAACP

The NAACP is the nation’s oldest and largest civil rights organization. Since its inception in 1909, the NAACP has worked to achieve its goals through the judicial system, lobbying, and peaceful protests.