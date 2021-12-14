Image

4:17 AM / Wednesday December 15, 2021

Independence Blue Cross
14 Dec 2021

PHILADELPHIA NAACP PRESIDENT CATHERINE HICKS, SEN. SHARIF STREET TO HOLD JOINT PRESS CONFERENCE TODAY 5:45 PM

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
December 14, 2021 Category: Local Posted by:

Philadelphia, PA – Catherine Hicks, President of the Philadelphia NAACP, is hosting a press conference to discuss damages caused by gunfire to the NAACP and Sen. Sharif Street’s offices, as well as the continuing challenges faced within our communities in dealing with gun violence.
 
“We are grateful that none of our staff or volunteers were injured, and that this occurred when the offices of the NAACP and PA Senator Sharif Street were closed. However, more needs to be done to prevent incidents like this from continuing to plague our community.” – Catherine Hicks, President, Philadelphia NAACP
 
When: December 14, 2021
Time: 5:45 pm
Where: 4458 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19140
Who: Catherine Hicks, President, Philadelphia NAACP
 
About the NAACP
The NAACP is the nation’s oldest and largest civil rights organization. Since its inception in 1909, the NAACP has worked to achieve its goals through the judicial system, lobbying, and peaceful protests.

Related Posts

Statement from Catherine Hicks, newly elected Philadelphia Chapter NAACP President Philadelphia Black Public Relations Society (PBPRS) to hold 3rd Annual PowerPR Conference, will honor SUN Publisher Catherine Hicks, co-owner Joseph Mondesire Message from Philadelphia NAACP President Catherine Hicks: Remembering 9/11 Twenty Years Later
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Independence Blue Cross

Recent News

Entertainment

Anne Rice, author of gothic novels, dead at 80

December 12, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email Rice died due to complications from a stroke, her son Christopher Rice announced...

Week In Review

Prosecutor: Potter ‘failed’ Wright; defense calls it mistake

December 10, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Katie Wright, the mother of Daunte Wright, left, and his father,...

Stateside

Senate votes to raise debt limit by $2.5T, avoiding default

December 14, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email By BRIAN SLODYSKO WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate approved legislation Tuesday to lift...

Politics

Justice Department sues Texas over new redistricting maps

December 10, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at a news conference at the...

Style

Fur Babies Rule! Festive Holiday Gifts for Pets

December 10, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email Family Features Spreading holiday cheer with loving gifts is a tradition for many...

Food And Beverage

Love to host get-togethers? Here’s your holiday survival guide

December 10, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT The cold winter months are full of opportunities to celebrate, or just...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff