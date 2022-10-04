Image

8:19 AM / Wednesday October 5, 2022

4 Oct 2022

Philadelphia judge blocks Kenney’s ban on guns at Parks and Rec centers

October 4, 2022

Channel 6: A Philadelphia judge has blocked Mayor Jim Kenney’s ban on guns at city recreation facilities.

The permanent injunction was issued Monday, less than a week after the mayor signed the executive order.

An attorney for the group “Gun Owners of America” filed the lawsuit and said Pennsylvania law states no municipality, including Philadelphia, may regulate the lawful possession of firearms.

The Kenney administration issued the following statement to Action News:

“We are reviewing today’s decision and are disappointed by the outcome, which as it stands prevents City employees from making the reasonable request that anyone with a firearm or deadly weapon leave a recreation facility. Since 2019, nearly 300 reported incidents of gun violence have occurred at City recreation facilities, in addition to dozens of other incidents of violence with a deadly weapon.

“The Mayor’s Executive Order was intended to prevent the senseless violence that is interfering with the safety of children, families and staff in what must be safe places.”

Full story at 6abc.com/philadelphia-judge-gun-ban-parks-and-rec-centers-mayor-jim-kenney/12292476/

