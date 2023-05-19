Image

10:58 PM / Friday May 19, 2023

Independence Blue Cross
19 May 2023

Philadelphia Inquirer hit by cyberattack causing newspaper’s largest disruption in decades

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
May 19, 2023 Category: Local Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO: A Philadelphia Inquirer newspaper vending machine stands in Philadelphia on Nov. 30, 2006. The Philadelphia Inquirer experienced the most significant disruption to its operations in 27 years due to what the newspaper calls a cyberattack on Sunday, May 14, 2023. The company was working to restore print operations after a cyber incursion that prevented the printing of the newspaper’s Sunday print edition, the Inquirer reported on its website. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS 

PHILADELPHIA  — The Philadelphia Inquirer experienced the most significant disruption to its operations in 27 years due to what the newspaper calls a cyberattack.

The company was working to restore print operations after a cyber incursion that prevented the printing of the newspaper’s Sunday print edition last Sunday, the Inquirer reported on its website.

The news operation’s website was still operational last Sunday, although updates were slower than normal, the Inquirer reported.

Inquirer publisher Lisa Hughes said last Sunday “we are currently unable to provide an exact timeline for full restoration of the paper’s systems.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as we work to fully restore systems and complete this investigation as soon as possible,” Hughes said in an email responding to questions from the paper’s newsroom.

The attack was first detected when employees last Saturday morning found the newspaper’s content-management system was not working.

The Inquirer “discovered anomalous activity on select computer systems and immediately took those systems off-line,” Hughes said.

The cyberattack has caused the largest disruption to publication of Pennsylvania’s largest news organization since a massive blizzard in January 1996, the Inquirer reported.

The cyberattack preceded the mayoral primary election last Tuesday. Hughes said the operational disruption would not affect news coverage of the election, although journalists would be unable to use the newsroom on election night.

Hughes said other Inquirer employees would not be allowed to use offices through at least last Tuesday, and the company was looking into coworking arrangements, the Inquirer reported.

An investigation was ongoing into the extent and specific targets of the attack, and the company has contacted the FBI, Hughes said.

The FBI in Philadelphia declined to comment in response to questions from Inquirer journalists, the newspaper reported.

Related Posts

Minority newspapers fire back at the Inquirer: “Community newspapers deserve sheriff sales ads” Philadelphia hunger group loses nearly $1M in cyberattack Gabriel Escobar named top editor at Philadelphia Inquirer
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Phila Recycling

Categories

Philadelphia Recycling

Recent News

Stateside

Shapiro administration awards $6 million to fight overdose deaths in underrepresented communities

May 19, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email The Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) announced more than $6 million...

Color Of Money

Three tips on how to be a savvy spender this summer

May 19, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT Summer is the season of events — from graduations and BBQs to...

Education

Teachers earn $67K on average. Is push for raises too late?

May 19, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: William Penn School District Superintendent Eric Becoats, center, speaks with prospective...

Go With The-Flo

New series, “Asking for a Friend,” hosted by LisaRaye McCoy is part of TV One’s “Date Night Thursdays”

May 19, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: LisaRaye McCoy (Photo: Shutterstock.com) By Flo Anthony After receiving a Women...

Philly NAACP

NAACP Philadelphia branch update

May 19, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email Tweet Share Pin Email Related Posts AACP Philadelphia Branch Update NAACP Philadelphia Branch...

Food And Beverage

What’s Cookin’? Garlic “Butter” Mushrooms and Cauliflower

May 19, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email Tweet Share Pin Email Related Posts What’s Cookin’? Garlic “Butter” Mushrooms and Cauliflower...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff