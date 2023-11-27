Philadelphia Housing Authority and Zipcar partner to bring car-sharing vehicles to residents as economic mobility tool

Access to vehicles will drive new opportunities for 80,000 residents.

ABOVE PHOTO: PHA Board Commissioner Ethel Wise and Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson (D-At Large) hold the scissors as Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson (D- 2nd Dist., at far left), PHA president and CEO Kelvin Jeremiah, PHA board chair Lynette Brown-Sow, and Zipcar president Angelo Adams look on.

The Philadelphia Housing Authority, the nation’s fourth largest and leading housing authority, and Zipcar, the world’s leading car-sharing net-work, recently celebrated the launch of a new partnership that will provide shared vehicles to residents of the Philadelphia Housing Authority (PHA). Zipcar estimates that members of the communities, who may not be able to access an affordable, convenient vehicle when they need one, will now take thousands of trips for errands, medical and professional appointments, leisure trips, out-of-town travel, and small business needs.

“Our mission is to open doors to affordable housing, economic opportunity and safe, sustainable communities to benefit Philadelphia residents with low incomes,” said Kelvin A. Jeremiah, PHA president & CEO. “We provide tools to residents to assist with economic mobility. Zipcar is one of those tools. Now residents will have access to transportation in real time to get job interviews or other amenities throughout the community.”

“Zipcar is thrilled to partner with the Philadelphia Housing Authority to bring affordable, convenient access to vehicles, and better yet, professional job and personal opportunity to its residents,” said Angelo Adams, head of Zipcar and Philadelphia native. “Public partners are tackling a growing trifecta –- climate, equity, and mobility issues –- and because of this, Zipcar is seeing increased demand for car sharing in cities, especially underserved communities. Growing up in the Logan neighborhood of North Philadelphia, I’m eager to see Zipcar help drive this community forward.”

Eight Zipcars will be available 24/7 on-demand by the hour, day, or week in two dedicated, on-street parking spots located at John F. Street Community Center, the Lucien Blackwell Community Center, the Vaux Community Building and the Wilson Park Apartments. Recently, the PHA received a grant for a Jobs Plus Initiative Program designed to help Wilson Park residents between the ages of 18 to 64 increase their incomes, achieve self-sufficiency and find better-paying job opportunities. Funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the program launched in January 2022 and will end in December 2025. The Zipcars will help residents drive to job interviews, healthcare appointments and run important errands.

Discounted membership will be available exclusively to Philadelphia Housing Authority residents in addition to the costs of gas, insurance options, parking, maintenance, roadside service and 180 miles, all of which are included in a Zipcar membership. With the cost of car ownership on the rise, Zipcar estimates it saves its average member $1,000 monthly on costs associated with transportation. To join, book and drive, Philadelphia Housing Authority residents, visit: https://www.zipcar.com/partners/pha.

Car sharing’s impact on Philadelphia

Since 2007, Zipcar has been providing Philadelphians with access to a vehicle without the cost or hassles of car ownership. Today, more than 300 Zipcar vehicles can be easily found at 140 locations across several neighborhoods including South Philly, Spring Garden, West Philly, University City, Fishtown, Old City, Washington Square and Rittenhouse.

Studies show that Zipcar reduces personal vehicle ownership in cities nationwide, including Philadelphia. The round-trip car-sharing model reduces congestion and carbon emissions while also fueling the use of sustainable transportation modes like public transit, bike sharing, walking and car sharing, for destinations that require driving. According to Zipcar’s annual North American Transportation Survey 1, more than 70% of Philadelphia members state that Zipcar plays an important role in their lives by:

Cutting costs of car ownership

Nearly 60% of members in Philadelphia joined Zipcar to avoid the costs of car ownership (car payments, gas, insurance, parking, etc.); Nearly 90% of members do not own a car and about half postponed buying or leasing because of Zipcar.

Saving money

50% put money saved from Zipcar towards savings, and one third put towards groceries and/or housing.

Accessing opportunity

80% of Zipcar members in Philadelphia are within convenient walking distance of a Zipcar and primarily drive for work, appointments, out of town trips, to visit family or friends, to grocery shop and run errands.

Serving all Philadelphians

In Philadelphia, Zipcar helps provide transportation to a diverse member base who may not otherwise have access to a vehicle: 50% of members have less than Pennsylvania’s median household income, 55% live in multi-family housing, 46% identify as BIPOC.

The launch at the Philadelphia Housing Authority builds on Zipcar’s partnerships with underserved communities including The New York City Housing Authority, where Zipcar was the first to provide car-sharing to the nation’s largest housing authority, and The City of Sacramento’s “OurCommunityCarShare” program, an innovative zero emissions mobility program powered by Zipcar electric vehicles.