7:47 PM / Friday February 5, 2021

Independence Blue Cross
4 Feb 2021

Philadelphia Home and School Council statement regarding PSD reopening plan

February 4, 2021

As an organization that leads by putting the interest of our students, parents, and caregivers first, we have been closely following the announcement by the Philadelphia School District regarding the reopening of schools. 

 With COVID-19 numbers in Philadelphia continuing to rise, 81% of parents polled by The Philadelphia Home & School Council feel at the very least, that the reopening plan needs to be fine-tuned before being implemented.

Additionally, we have participated in many public and private conversations that further support those statistics and support our parents in their right to make the best choice for their family, during these unprecedented times. 

We encourage our parents to also continue to educate themselves on the plan that has been outlined by The Philadelphia School District and share their voice by participating in polls issued by the district, as well as The Philadelphia Home and School Council.

We would also like to remind parents that if they would like to change their child/children’s teaching model, they may still have the opportunity to do so. 

We have included a direct link to the Philadelphia School District Parent Portal on our website: www.philadelphiahsc.org.

