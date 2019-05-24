Philadelphia Eagles star Malcolm Jenkins announces summer event series,’Damari’s House’

Jenkins offers a fresh take on the Philadelphia social scene starting May 30

Philadelphia Eagles captain and two-time Super Bowl champion, Malcolm Jenkins, is bringing the City of Brotherly Love a summer event series like no other. Damari’s House is a place created for those looking for the ultimate social experience in an upscale environment.

Jenkins is known for being one of the most fashionable athletes in the game, so when stepping into one of his carefully curated events this summer at Damari’s House, expect a different type of groove. One where fashion has no bounds and the good vibes never end.

No two Damari’s House events will be alike, but each one will feature favorite past times. Whatever the featured activity — think bowling, spades, or otherwise — there are only two rules that must be followed:

Dress: “Damn, You Clean Up Nice!”

Party: Like never before!

The first of five events will happen on Thursday, May 30 at South Bowl from 8 p.m. – 12 a.m. midnight. Tickets are for sale now and are $75 for general admission, $200 for VIP, and $1,200 for a reserved bowling pod with bottle service.

Guests can expect to dance to the beats of DJ Hollywood and featured guest DJ, DJ Aktive, served specialty cocktails provided by Teeling Irish Whiskey and Patron, enjoy lite bites in the Pizza Café, and indulge in a cigar lounge hosted by the Traveling Tobacconist.

All tickets levels will provide entry to the event, open bar, lite bites and access to the cigar lounge. VIP ticket gains access to both VIP lounges — The Loft and The Billiard Room, premium open bar, butlered hors d’oeuvres, a complimentary premium cigar once inside the lounge and a special gift from Damari Savile and Freedom Apothecary. If purchasing a reserved bowling pod, this secures a private bowling lane for seven, premium bottle service (2 bottles) at your private lane, and lite bites served at the lane.

To purchase tickets to the first Damari’s House experience, please visit: https://damarihouse.regfox.com/damari-house-bowling-edition

For more information on Damari’s House and upcoming events, please visit www.damarihouse.com.