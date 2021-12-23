Image

4:58 PM / Thursday December 23, 2021

Independence Blue Cross
23 Dec 2021

Philadelphia council votes to extend eviction diversion

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
December 23, 2021 Category: Local Posted by:

ASSOCIATED PRESS 

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia’s eviction diversion program that gained national attention during the pandemic is set to continue through 2022.

The program requires landlords to participate in mediation with tenants and apply for rental assistance at least 45 days before filing an eviction request with the courts and was set to expire at the end of the year.

The city council voted last Thursday to continue the program locally through December 2022 as long as there is enough rental assistance.

Image

The city council initiative will go to the mayor for a signature before the extension becomes official.

Philadelphia, where almost 50% of residents are renters, has asked for an additional $485 million in federal funds for rental assistance.

Supporters of the diversion program say more than 90% of the almost 2,500 eviction cases that entered the program during the pandemic resulted in people staying in their apartments either through mediated payment plans or continued negotiations.

They also say the program has become a model for other municipalities that have adopted similar mediation programs and has disbursed more than $200 million in rental assistance.

Related Posts

City of Philadelphia’s COVID-19 emergency rental assistance program matching rent up to $1,500 SUBURBAN NEWS: Eviction Moratorium ends, help remains for Chester County residents Councilman Johnson, City Council extend deadline to apply for senior citizen tax freeze
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Independence Blue Cross

Recent News

Color Of Money

Reminder: Deadline for Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program Is December 31

December 23, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Pa. Secretary of Aging Robert Torres ( Photo/pa.gov) Older adults and people with...

Politics

Democrats try to ‘build back’ after Manchin tanks $2T bill

December 23, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., walks to a caucus lunch at the...

Week In Review

Justice Department to award $1.6 billion to reduce violent crime and strengthen communities

December 23, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a Tribal Nations Summit during...

Stateside

Ex-police officer Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in killing of Daunte Wright

December 23, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email By AMY FORLITI and SCOTT BAUER MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A suburban Minneapolis police...

Food And Beverage

A Hall of Fame feast for homegating fans

December 23, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email FAMILY FEATURES Gathering your team to plan for a truly memorable game day...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of December 26, 2021

December 23, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email All Signs: Since 2019, Jupiter has been in signs ruled by Saturn, which...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff