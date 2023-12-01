Image

9:43 AM / Friday December 1, 2023

1 Dec 2023

Philadelphia City Council bans ski masks and balaclavas

December 1, 2023

Photo: Detroit Lions fan wears a blue ski mask during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

PHILADELPHIA–Philadelphia City Council approved legislation on Thursday to ban the wearing of ski masks and balaclavas.

The masks are now banned to be worn on public transportation, in schools, day cares, recreational centers, parks and any city-owned buildings.

The legislation passed with a vote of 13 to 2.

Violators of the new ban will face a $250 fine.

A $2,000 fee will be imposed if ski masks are worn while committing a crime–including additional charges and legal ramifications pertaining to the act of the crime.

Councilwoman Jamie Gauthier and Councilwoman Kendra Brooks voted against the legislation citing it would further marginalize Black youth.

