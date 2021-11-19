Image

8:28 PM / Sunday November 21, 2021

19 Nov 2021

Philadelphia Association of Black Journalists honors the extraordinary at its annual Awards​ ​and​ ​Scholarship​ ​Gala

November 19, 2021 Category: Local Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO: From left: CBS3 news anchor Janelle Burrell, pioneering journalist Trudy Haines, CBS3 President and General Manager Brandin Stewart, PABJ president Ernest Owens, PABJ immediate past president Manuel M. Smith. (Photo by Bill Allen)

Image

The Philadelphia Association of Black Journalists (PABJ) honored extraordinary journalism, communications and community standouts at its annual Awards​ ​and​ ​Scholarship​ ​Gala,​ last Saturday evening. 

The event was held at Quorum – University City Science Center at 3675 Market St.

This year’s awardees were FOX 29 reporter Bill Anderson, former WCAU-TV director of newscasts Terri Andrews, Phila. Inquirer videographer Raishad Hardnett, WDAS-FM radio personality Patty Jackson, Phila. Inquirer  modern life reporter Cassie Owens, and founder of the Black Doctors Consortium Dr. Ala Stanford.

