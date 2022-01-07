Image

4:15 PM / Friday January 7, 2022

Independence Blue Cross
7 Jan 2022

PHA president & CEO Kelvin A. Jeremiah releases statement regarding the tragic fire in the 800 block of North 23rd Street

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
January 7, 2022 Category: Local Posted by:

 The Philadelphia Housing Authority (PHA) has released the following statement from PHA president and CEO Kelvin A. Jeremiah regarding the tragic fire Wednesday morning in the 800 block of North 23rd Street:

Image

“This unimaginable loss of life has shaken all of us at PHA. It is too early for us to say more.

The property was last inspected by PHA in May 2021, and all smoke detectors were operating properly at that time. 

The Fire Department, ATF and others are handling the investigation. 

Any information on the cause will come through them. Our primary goal right now is to support our residents in any way we can.”

Related Posts

PHA President & CEO Kelvin A. Jeremiah Releases Statement Regarding the Tragic Fire in the 800 Block of North 23rd Street in Philadelphia Message from The Philadelphia NAACP Branch President Catherine Hicks, on the tragic loss of 12 lives in a house fire Phila. Fire Department Official Statement on the Colorado Street fire
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Independence Blue Cross

Recent News

Local

PHA president & CEO Kelvin A. Jeremiah releases statement regarding the tragic fire in the 800 block of North 23rd Street

January 7, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email  The Philadelphia Housing Authority (PHA) has released the following statement from PHA president...

Week In Review

Schumer: Senate to vote on filibuster change on voting bill

January 7, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Protesters gather for a rally to press Congress to pass voting...

Diaspora

Last parent of a child killed in 1963 church bombing dies

January 7, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: The parents of of Denise McNair, Chris and Maxine McNair react...

Stateside

White supremacists Greg and Travis McMichael, William “Roddie” Bryan sentenced to life for murder of Black man Ahmaud Arbery

January 7, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email By RUSS BYNUM BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Three white men who chased and...

Oasis

Rev. Dr. Robert P. Shine Sr., senior pastor of Berachah Baptist Church, dies

January 7, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email The family of Rev. Dr. Robert P. Shine, Sr. regrets to inform you...

Health

Four ways to improve sleep in the face of daily stresses and work-life demands

January 7, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT Do you get enough sleep each night? Do your loved ones? Or...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff