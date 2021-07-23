Image

10:00 AM / Friday July 23, 2021

23 Jul 2021

PHA hosts citywide Job Fair and Community Day

The Philadelphia Housing Authority is hosting a citywide Job Fair and Community Day from 10a.m. to 2p.m. on August 7 at PHA’s Vaux Community Building, located at 2400 Master Street in Sharswood.

Approximately 60 employers and PHA partners are confirmed to participate and many more are expected to attend the fair, which will include activities inside and outside of Vaux. 

A DJ will be on hand to spin tunes, and there will be food giveaways and child-friendly activities, along with an opportunity to get your COVID-19 vaccine.

The PHA employers that are confirmed include: CVS Pharmacy, Philadelphia Water Department, Exelon, School District of Philadelphia, Marshalls, Rivers Casino, JEVS Human Services, Philadelphia Police Department and many more. 

The confirmed PHA partners include organizations like Mighty Writers, Clarifi, CareerLink, PowerCORPS, ParentChild+, Temple University Vaux Health Clinic, and more.

“Right now, employers are looking for talent and Philly’s got talent,” said Kelvin A. Jeremiah, president  & CEO of PHA. “This is an opportunity for all Philadelphians to find the job that’s waiting for them and to position themselves and their family for economic mobility and financial stability. My hope is everyone will join with us in building an inclusive economy that lifts up everyone in this city. The change we seek starts within each of us.”

Employers or nonprofits that want to join the event should email Marco Ferreira, PHA’s director of workforce development and homeownership programs at [email protected].

