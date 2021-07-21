Image

5:12 PM / Wednesday July 21, 2021

Independence Blue Cross
21 Jul 2021

PHA Hosts Citywide Job Fair and Community Day on Aug 7

July 21, 2021

“My hope is everyone will join with us in building an inclusive economy that lifts up everyone in this city,” PHA President & CEO Kelvin A. Jeremiah said

(Philadelphia, PA – July 16, 2021) – The Philadelphia Housing Authority is hosting a Citywide Job Fair and Community Day from 10 AM to 2 PM on August 7, 2021 at PHA’s Vaux Community Building at 2400 Master Street in Sharswood.

Approximately 60 employers and PHA partners are confirmed to participate and many more are expected to attend the fair, which will include activities inside and outside of Vaux. A DJ will be on hand to spin tunes, and there will be food giveaways and child-friendly activities, along with an opportunity to get your COVID-19 vaccine.

The PHA employers that are confirmed include CVS Pharmacy, Philadelphia Water Department, Exelon, School District of Philadelphia, Marshalls, Rivers Casino, JEVS Human Services, Philadelphia Police Department and many more. The confirmed PHA partners include organizations like Mighty Writers, Clarifi, CareerLink, PowerCORPS, ParentChild+, Temple University Vaux Health Clinic, and more.

“ Right now, employers are looking for talent and Philly’s got talent,” said Kelvin A. Jeremiah, President  & CEO of PHA. “This is an opportunity to for all Philadelphians to find the job that’s waiting for them and to position themselves and their family for economic mobility and financial stability. My hope is everyone will join with us in building an inclusive economy that lifts up everyone in this city. The change we seek starts within each of us.”

Employers or nonprofits that want to join the event should email Marco Ferreira, PHA’s Director-Workforce Development & Homeownership Programs, at [email protected].

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff