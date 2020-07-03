Image

12:25 PM / Saturday July 4, 2020

3 Jul 2020

Pennsylvanians urged to apply for rent and mortgage relief through the CARES Act

July 3, 2020

ABOVE PHOTO: Lt. Gov. John Fetterman

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is reminding Pennsylvanians who qualify to apply for housing-related financial assistance through the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency. Applications were made available on June 29.

Pennsylvania renters and homeowners who were affected by the coronavirus-related economic slowdown can file the applications for rent and mortgage relief, made available through $175 million from the federal CARES Act.

Fetterman chairs Governor Wolf’s Task Force on Health Disparity, which has identified housing insecurity as a top concern among the state’s marginalized populations.

“It’s crucial that we get this help to the people who need it, particularly as we approach the July 10 deadline for the governor’s executive order prohibiting evictions and foreclosures for lack of payment,” Fetterman said. “Many people, through no fault of their own, are finding themselves and their families in jeopardy of losing their housing. In addition to the immeasurable stress this instability places on people at a time when so much is uncertain, we cannot rebuild a strong economy while people are in danger of being homeless.”

Applications will be available by clicking on a red CARES banner on the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency’s website at www.PHFA.org. Applications for both rental and mortgage assistance will be accepted starting July 6.

The agency’s toll-free call center at 1-855-U-Are-Home (827-3466) will be available weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist the public and help with questions about the programs. Callers should listen for the prompt mentioning CARES assistance for renters and homeowners.

Renters who qualify may receive assistance equal to 100% of their monthly rent up to $750 a month for a maximum of six months of assistance for the time period between March 1 and November 30, 2020.

Image

The assistance available for homeowners can be up to $1,000 a month for a maximum period of six months.

