Image

2:04 AM / Wednesday November 29, 2023

Independence Blue Cross
27 Nov 2023

Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission announces microgrant program for community records 

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
November 27, 2023 Category: Local Posted by:

The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC) is now accepting applications for a limited term microgrant entitled Empowered History. The application deadline is January 31, 2024. Funding for this initiative is provided through a National Historical Publications & Records Commission (NHPRC) State Board Programming Grant to the Pennsylvania State Archives, a bureau within PHMC. 

Funding is intended to help community groups gather, preserve, and share their history and stories, and to better position community-based archives to later apply for larger PA State Archives Historical and Archival Records Care (HARC) Grants or other external funding opportunities. Individual grants will be funded up to $1,000 with no match required.

Any community group or member of a community with historical materials located in Pennsylvania can apply.  Empowered History aims to inspire and enable communities to preserve and share their history (records, photos, oral histories, etc.) and engage community members with it.

Funding will help protect and share the history and stories of communities, foster more connections to local history, and support efforts to preserve and share community history. Empowered History primarily supports communities that have been historically underrepresented in traditional archives.

Grants will be awarded based on a review of applications by members of the Pennsylvania State Historical Records Advisory Board (SHRAB) and others active in the Pennsylvania State Archives’ Community History Dialog initiative.

Grant program guidelines and application instructions are available on the Empowered History webpage at: https://bit.ly/EmpoweredHistory. Applications will be submitted via email as a fillable PDF. 

A webinar will be held at 11:00 a.m. on November 29, providing an overview of eligibility, guidelines. See the Empowered History at: https://www.phmc.pa.gov/Archives/News-Programs/Pages/Empowered-History.aspx or email: [email protected] for registration information.

The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission is the official history agency of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Learn more by visiting PHMC online at: www.phmc.pa.gov or follow them on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

The SHRAB operates under federal regulations governing the National Historical Publication & Records Commission (NHPRC) and serves as the central advisory body for historical records planning in the state.

Related Posts

Bullock announces historical and cultural grants Community College of Philadelphia and Spring Garden Records to offer Artist in Residence program for musicians PCCY Update:PA House passes School Funding Commission Bill – is that good or bad?
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Categories

Recent News

Health

How to help protect against COVID-19 this season

November 27, 2023

Tweet Email BPT Many people feel the need to shield their loved ones from harm’s way and...

Technology

Looking to pursue a career in a growing field? Why cybersecurity should top your list

October 13, 2023

Tweet Email BPT Whether you’re in school, just graduating, or seeking a career change, your best bet...

Entertainment

“Crumbs from the table of joy,” a satisfying meal

November 27, 2023

Tweet Email By Constance Garcia-Barrio Grief, adolescence, risky politics, and an interracial marriage roil the Crump family...

Sports

Coming through in the clutch

November 28, 2023

Tweet Email Thanks to another clutch effort from quarterback Jalen Hurts, the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Buffalo...

Fur Babies Rule!

Five ways to support dogs’ health as they age

November 3, 2023

Tweet Email FAMILY FEATURES While you may look at your dogs and see the same little puppies...

Seniors

Seniors: When you exercise your body, you can boost brain health, too

November 10, 2023

Tweet Email BPT Physical fitness is important as you age, improving strength, flexibility and balance. Research shows...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff