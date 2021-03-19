Image

3:35 PM / Friday March 19, 2021

Independence Blue Cross
18 Mar 2021

Penn Museum appoints Muriel Patricia Clifford as its first diversity liaison

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
March 18, 2021 Category: Local Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO: Muriel Patricia Clifford in the Egypt Galleries at the Penn Museum.  (Photo: Julianna Whalen)

The Penn Museum has appointed Muriel Patricia Clifford as its inaugural development diversity liaison in an effort to deepen meaningful community connections.

In her new role, Clifford will lead community outreach strategies to increase awareness of the 134-year-old Penn Museum and the rich cultural experience it offers. She’ll cultivate a more diverse, equitable, inclusive, and accessible museum as a part of its diversity committee, advance its public programs and work across all internal departments to foster opportunities for engagement, including special events, presentations and tours.

Image

A Philadelphia-native, Clifford graduated from the Philadelphia High School for Girls and earned a B.A. in communications and mass media arts with minors in journalism and Spanish at Hampton University in Hampton, Virginia.

She began her career as a community relations representative for the Philadelphia Opportunities Industrialization Center. Her experience includes serving as the director of public relations at Cheyney University of Pennsylvania and as associate vice president of government relations at Temple University.

A writer for the nation’s oldest African American newspaper, The Philadelphia Tribune, under her pen name Patricia Gilliam Clifford, Clifford’s “Out & About in Philadelphia” column delivered comprehensive event coverage and insight about notable community leaders. As a journalist, she has written extensively about social, community, fraternal, educational, historical, professional, and faith-based organizations. She has also written for The Philadelphia Sunday SUN and the South Jersey Journal.

Clifford is the founder of MPC Communications and has earned numerous awards and acknowledgements, including the Public Relations Society of America — Philadelphia Chapter’s Pepperpot, Silver Anvil Award, PRAME Award (Public Relations, Advertising and Marketing Excellence), Pen and Pencil Club’s Philadelphia News Award, National Newspaper Publishers Association Award, and the National Coalition of 100 Black Women’s Heritage Award.

Related Posts

Default Thumbnail‘Black Bodies in Propaganda: The Art of the War Poster’ opens at the Penn Museum June 2 Celebrations around the World: Free family holiday event rings in the Season at the Penn Museum, Dec. 3 Default ThumbnailAfrican American Museum in Philadelphia names new CEO Patricia Wilson Aden, Interim President, appointed
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Independence Blue Cross

Recent News

Oasis

Featuring fabulous women firsts! ‘Star Trek’ makes history with first ever Black female director: Hanelle Culpepper

March 18, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Hanelle Culpepper (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/Shutterstock) blacknews.com “Star Trek” has always...

Politics

Rescue aid package may reduce inequality, but for how long?

March 18, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks as House Speaker...

Seniors

New survey: Americans cut prescription costs by ordering from Canada

March 18, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT Prescription drug prices are skyrocketing. For anyone who needs regular prescriptions to...

Color Of Money

New study fuels hyperlocal efforts supporting Black women-owned businesses

March 18, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT Minority-owned businesses are the cornerstone of their communities, and over one-third of...

Stateside

AG: Gun show promoter to bar ‘ghost gun’ assembly kit sales

March 18, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Pa. Atty. General Josh Shapiro  ASSOCIATED PRESS  PHILADELPHIA  — The attorney...

Week In Review

Child border crossings surging, straining US facilities

March 18, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Migrant children and teenagers from the southern border of the United...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff