(Photo: CFetterman/wikipedia)

The Pennsylvania Capital Star has reported that House Minority Whip PA State Rep. Jordan Harris, has contracted COVID-19.

Harris, who is the House Democrats’ second-in-command, says he was exposed to the coronavirus from a constituent.

Rep. Harris said in a statement he is feeling well.

Read story here at penncapital-star.com/blog/pa-rep-harris-houses-2nd-ranking-democrat-says-he-has-covid-19/#