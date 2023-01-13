Image

OneDigital acquires Bradley & Bradley Associates, Inc., enhancing capabilities in Pennsylvania

ABOVE PHOTO: Steven Scott Bradley (Photo courtesy Steven Scott Bradley)

ATLANTA, Ga. –– OneDigital, the nation’s leading insurance brokerage, financial services and HR consulting firm, has acquired one of Pennsylvania’s preeminent African-American-owned independent insurance brokerage firms, Bradley & Bradley Associates, Inc. (Bradley & Bradley).

Founded in 2001 by Steven Scott Bradley, Bradley & Bradley is a risk management company that specializes in providing competitive property and casualty products to over 100 diverse clients across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware, including non-profit organizations, government and non-government entities. Seventy-five percent of their client base is in the non-profit sector. The acquisition by OneDigital will increase Bradley & Bradley’s access to national P&C resources and add HR, financial services, employee benefit solutions, and enhanced technology to better serve its current and future clients.

Steven and I bonded quickly over a shared philosophy as business leaders that is rooted in the importance of establishing trust and building strong, long-lasting relationships – whether that be within our own teams, with our clients, or the greater community,” said Shawn Orenstein, OneDigital’s senior managing principal. “I am excited to grow OneDigital’s commercial property and casualty presence in this market with Steven and his team’s leadership and insight.”

“After 20-plus years as an independent agent with a proven track record of success evidenced by our longstanding client relationships, I sought to align with a like-minded company that would provide my clients with even more competitive and comprehensive insurance products,” Bradley said. “Not only is OneDigital one of the most highly regarded brokerage and consulting firms, their platform of integrated offerings for businesses and individuals, values, community outreach, and more importantly, their commitment to diversity and inclusion made us an ideal fit.”

As a civic leader, Bradley serves on the board of directors for numerous organizations including The Philadelphia Foundation and WHYY. 

He is chairman emeritus for the African American Chamber of Commerce (AACC), of which he was recently recognized with the 2022 Vanguard Award as the longest-serving AACC chairman. He is also a resource and partner to many African American businesses across the Greater Philadelphia region through his longstanding advocacy and mentorship efforts.

In addition to being the first P&C firm in OneDigital’s Pennsylvania market, the Bradley & Bradley team will increase OneDigital’s existing regional presence to 28 offices across the mid-Atlantic states and enhance OneDigital’s existing P&C presence across the country. 

The acquisition of Bradley & Bradley comes on the heels of two P&C announcements in December of 2022, signaling strong investments and scale for OneDigital’s growing insurance and risk offering.

