Officials, organizations react to the appointment of Danielle Outlaw as the City’s new police commissioner

ABOVE PHOTO: City Councilman Kenyatta Johnson (D- 2nd Dist.)

Several officials and organizations have issued the following statements regarding the appointment of Danielle Outlaw as Philadelphia’s new police commissioner of the Philadelphia Police Department.

City Councilman Kenyatta Johnson (D- 2nd Dist.):

“I want to welcome Danielle Outlaw to Philadelphia to serve as the next Commissioner of the Philadelphia Police Department and offer my support as both a councilmember and a citizen.

As founder and co-chairman of City Council’s Special Committee on Gun Violence Prevention, I trust that the new commissioner will be laser- focused on addressing and reducing Philadelphia’s enduring plague of gun violence. I look forward to working with Commissioner Outlaw to ensure the success of Philadelphia’s comprehensive violence prevention strategy to reduce the number of shootings and murders in Philadelphia in 2020 and beyond.

The trust between Philadelphia Police officers and Philadelphians are at a very low point in our city’s history. The new commissioner must make it a top priority to restore the community’s trust in our Police, especially within the African-American community and communities of color.

I also want to thank Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney for conducting a nationwide search to find the person he believes will reform the Philadelphia Police Department. Incoming Commissioner Outlaw makes history as Philadelphia first African-American female Commissioner.

I look forward to working with Commissioner Outlaw when she starts in Philadelphia on February 10, 2020.”

The Rally For Justice Coalition:

“The Rally For Justice Coalition met with the mayor as he considered a new police commissioner. We told him that we preferred a Black woman in that position. Mayor Kenney listened and we appreciate him doing so.

We welcome Danielle Outlaw as the new police commissioner and we are excited for the new beginning she represents. We encourage Commissioner Outlaw to get to know Philadelphia’s leaders and community-based organizations, especially those that represent black and brown people.

The Philadelphia Police Department faced many challenges before Commissioner Outlaw was appointed, and she has an opportunity to lead the department in a way that creates the trust needed to address those challenges. She will need support to be successful, and The Rally For Justice Coalition is here to offer that support.

Chief Defender Keir Bradford-Grey:

“The Defender Association of Philadelphia congratulates and welcomes Philadelphia’s new Police Commissioner, Danielle Outlaw.

“As Philadelphia’s Public Defender, our work has been a driving force behind renewed calls for more effective policing, particularly as it relates to law enforcement practices in the city’s black and brown neighborhoods.

Mayor Kenney’s selection of the city’s first African American woman to this crucial position demonstrates a recognition of the need for reforms and improved relationships between Philly’s police officers and communities.

“The police play a pivotal role in ensuring that those accused of crimes are given a fair trial. The Defender Association welcomes the opportunity to share what we’ve learned from our expansive pool of police accountability data with our new police chief.

We’re hopeful for a productive working relationship that will ensure that our justice system provides every Philadelphia citizen with the fairness, respect, and dignity they deserve.”