2:55 PM / Friday January 29, 2021

Independence Blue Cross
29 Jan 2021

Official statement from the Philadelphia Home and School Council regarding the tragic death of 9-year-old Nyssa Davis

January 29, 2021

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends, classmates, teachers, and everyone who loved Nyssa Davis. 

We have been in close communication with the principal at Thomas M. Pierce School and remain committed to providing continued support and serving as a trusted resource to local families.

During this very challenging time, we would like to remind parents that The City of Philadelphia offers families without childcare a safe place for learning through their Access Center program. 

Image

To learn more about this program and additional resources available to parents, caregivers and students within the Philadelphia School District, please visit our website at: www.philadelphiahsc.org.

