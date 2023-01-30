Office of Economic Opportunity debuts virtual educational series to advance pathways toward generational wealth

PHILADELPHIA – The Department of Commerce, Office of Economic Opportunity (OEO) is advancing capacity-building efforts for businesses with a series of monthly educational workshops. The goal is to share pathways toward generational wealth for minority-, women-, and disabled-owned businesses. That includes exploring opportunities with City contracts, developing a strategy to pursue business proposals, and learning about available resources. Each year, the City aims to reach at least 35% participation from minority-, women-, and disabled-owned enterprises (M/W/DSBEs) on its contracts. The monthly events can help grow awareness of these opportunities.

“This series is about more than providing minority- and women-owned businesses with tools to succeed,” said Lynn T. Newsome, deputy commerce director, Office of Economic Opportunity. “It is also about providing businesses with knowledge, allowing them to grow and creating a pathway to generational wealth that can be passed down from generation to generation.”

OEO is offering two virtual monthly series:

–Doing Business in the City events (third Wednesdays each month, online)

–Business Development events (fourth Wednesdays each month, online)

The workshops will be offered from January through June and September through November 2023. This series, in partnership with the Chief Administrative Officer and Procurement Department, can also help advance M/W/DSBE participation through engagement efforts. Each month brings various topics and presenters.

The Business Development series is an outgrowth of the Office of Economic Opportunity’s annual Minority Enterprise Development Week (MED Week). By extending these classes, beyond MED Week, OEO’s intent is to consistently help businesses reach the next level of entrepreneurship.

“Commerce seeks to help all businesses thrive with equitable wealth-building opportunities. The Office of Economic Opportunity’s educational series designed to promote growth for diverse businesses is advancing our mission,” said Anne Nadol, commerce director. “We are committed to cultivating diversity and inclusion by meeting Minority, Women and Disabled Business Enterprises where they are, based on their needs, to power our economy.”

“The monthly workshop series responds to the needs of M/W/DSBEs and can help businesses achieve the next level as prime contractors,” said Procurement Commissioner Monique Nesmith-Joyner. “This series is especially important now, while the City prepares to increase contracting opportunities as programs and funding are made available through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL).”

The list of all upcoming events will be updated monthly and available online at: https://www.phila.gov/2023-01-11-business-education-event-series-pathways-toward-generational-wealth/.