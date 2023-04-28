Obituary: Bernice Zipporah Lawful, mother of SUN columnist Andrea Lawful-Sanders

Bernice Zipporah Lawful, affectionately known as “Berns” to her husband and family, departed this life on April 8th, 2023, into eternal life, with her family at her bedside.

Born on October 9, 1941, in St. Catherine, Jamaica to the late Novar Archibald McDonald and Ida Mae McCalla, Bernice was the youngest sibling in her family, yet was the one many turned to for love, support, and yes, discipline.

A dignified woman who was always sharply dressed wherever she went, Bernice was admired by her peers and neighbors alike for her diligence to her husband of 55 years Kenroy Lawful and her four children, into whom she poured her everything.

Bernice believed in treating everyone with care and had a compassionate heart for those who befell hard times — be it family, or strangers.

She was a retired Deputy Town Clerk at the Kingston & St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (Jamaica), where she spent decades being called upon to make processes easier for those who would come before her, and she created some life-long friendships while there.

Bernice had a wit that was as sharp as it was dry — we never knew what she was going to impart that would elicit full-blown laughter from her unsuspecting audience, even as she was often quiet and reserved.

She could be found with a cup of coffee several times a day, and in retirement was an avid walker, loved her country music, solving crossword puzzles, and was a bird watcher.

Bernice was a member of the St. John’s Episcopal Church in Kissimmee, Florida, and loved God with every fiber of her being. She could be found reading her daily devotional along with her scriptures, morning, and evening without fail.

She leaves behind to carry on her legacy, so many of her acts of kindness, bravery, and compassion on those who had the privilege of being a part of her life. She will be dearly missed.

Bernice is survived by her husband of 55 years Kenroy; daughters, Andrea Lawful-Sanders (husband John), Karen Lawful-Mullings (husband Steve), Kelly-Ann Lawful-Symes (husband Denny), April Lawful-Wray (husband Mark), God daughter Sadie Boone (husband Rheco), honorary daughter Marsha Burnett (husband Robert); five grandchildren, Charles Alexander (wife Nisa), David (wife Li-Shann), Andre, Alyssa and Julian; two great grandchildren, Charlotte Ann and Charles Xavier; brother Everton (wife Joyce), sister Eula; many nieces, nephews, cousins and great friends.