SUBURBAN NEWS: Nineteen projects receive Community Development Block Grant funding from Montgomery County

NORRISTOWN, Pa. – The Montgomery County Commissioners have announced that nineteen projects in the county will receive Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The CDBG Program provides annual grants on a formula basis to states, cities, and counties to develop viable communities by providing decent housing and a suitable living environment, and by expanding economic opportunities, principally for low- and moderate-income people.

The grant awards account for $2,335,808, funding eight municipal improvement projects, seven public service projects, three housing renovation projects, and fair housing compliance.

Montgomery County’s Office of Housing and Community Development issues a Request for Proposals application cycle in the first quarter of each year. In 2022, the county received applications totaling $3,651,684 in requests from municipalities, nonprofits, and public service organizations.

Projects were evaluated in terms of impact, completeness, feasibility, county and local planning consistency, project readiness, and funding attributes. Projects were also given heightened consideration when addressing housing affordability and neighborhood revitalization impacting historically marginalized populations.

A maximum of 15% of the yearly CDBG entitlement grant received by Montgomery County can be used towards public services. Montgomery County prioritizes public services that assist people experiencing homelessness, including agencies that meet the specific needs of veterans, transition-age youth, and victims of domestic violence or human trafficking.

The nineteen projects receiving grants in 2022 are:

Bridgeport Borough

Borough-Wide Street Improvements: $200,000

East Greenville Borough

Blaker Drive Street Improvements: $200,000

Family Promise of the Main Line Emergency Shelter Operations for Households with Children: $30,000

Family Promise of Montgomery County

Emergency Shelter Operations for Households with Children: $40,000

Genesis Housing Corporation Homeowner Building Repair Program: $200,000

Housing Equality Center of Pennsylvania Fair Housing Compliance & Training: $50,000

Indian Creek Foundation

Building Renovations: $60,000

Jenkintown Borough

Sidewalk Improvements – Curb Ramps: $200,000

Laurel House Emergency Shelter Operations for Households fleeing Domestic Violence: $37,500

Montgomery County Housing Authority Building Renovations: $200,000

North Hills Collective

Education and Recreation Program for Youth: $25,000

Pottstown Borough Storm Sewer Improvements: $200,000

Resources for Human Development Emergency Shelter Operations for Single Adults: $72,000

Royersford Borough

Church Street Improvements: $64,458

Salvation Army Norristown

Emergency Shelter Operations for Households with Children: $133,850

Salvation Army Pottstown

Emergency Shelter Operations for Households with Children: $158,650

Springfield Township

Willow Grove Avenue Blight Removal: $78,950

West Conshohocken Borough Sidewalk Improvements – Curb Ramps: $185,400

West Pottsgrove Township

Sanitary Sewer Improvements: $200,000

For more information on the Community Development Block Grant program and other funding opportunities out of the Montgomery County Office of Housing and Community Development, visit: www.montcopa.org/415/Funding-Opportunities. For questions on this program, contact Terrence McMullen at: (610) 278-3540 or [email protected].