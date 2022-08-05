Image

7:16 PM / Friday August 5, 2022

Independence Blue Cross
5 Aug 2022

SUBURBAN NEWS: Nineteen projects receive Community Development Block Grant funding from Montgomery County

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
August 5, 2022 Category: Local Posted by:

NORRISTOWN, Pa. – The Montgomery County Commissioners have announced that nineteen projects in the county will receive Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The CDBG Program provides annual grants on a formula basis to states, cities, and counties to develop viable communities by providing decent housing and a suitable living environment, and by expanding economic opportunities, principally for low- and moderate-income people. 

The grant awards account for $2,335,808, funding eight municipal improvement projects, seven public service projects, three housing renovation projects, and fair housing compliance.

Montgomery County’s Office of Housing and Community Development issues a Request for Proposals application cycle in the first quarter of each year. In 2022, the county received applications totaling $3,651,684 in requests from municipalities, nonprofits, and public service organizations. 

Projects were evaluated in terms of impact, completeness, feasibility, county and local planning consistency, project readiness, and funding attributes. Projects were also given heightened consideration when addressing housing affordability and neighborhood revitalization impacting historically marginalized populations. 

A maximum of 15% of the yearly CDBG entitlement grant received by Montgomery County can be used towards public services. Montgomery County prioritizes public services that assist people experiencing homelessness, including agencies that meet the specific needs of veterans, transition-age youth, and victims of domestic violence or human trafficking.

The nineteen projects receiving grants in 2022 are:

Bridgeport Borough

Borough-Wide Street Improvements: $200,000

East Greenville Borough

Blaker Drive Street Improvements: $200,000

Family Promise of the Main Line Emergency Shelter Operations for Households with Children: $30,000

Family Promise of Montgomery County

Emergency Shelter Operations for Households with Children: $40,000

Genesis Housing Corporation Homeowner Building Repair Program: $200,000

Housing Equality Center of Pennsylvania Fair Housing Compliance & Training: $50,000

Indian Creek Foundation

Building Renovations: $60,000

Jenkintown Borough

Sidewalk Improvements – Curb Ramps: $200,000

Laurel House Emergency Shelter Operations for Households fleeing Domestic Violence: $37,500

Montgomery County Housing Authority Building Renovations: $200,000

North Hills Collective

Education and Recreation Program for Youth: $25,000

Pottstown Borough Storm Sewer Improvements: $200,000

Resources for Human Development Emergency Shelter Operations for Single Adults: $72,000

Royersford Borough

Church Street Improvements: $64,458

Salvation Army Norristown

Image

Emergency Shelter Operations for Households with Children: $133,850

Salvation Army Pottstown

Emergency Shelter Operations for Households with Children: $158,650

Springfield Township

Willow Grove Avenue Blight Removal: $78,950

West Conshohocken Borough Sidewalk Improvements – Curb Ramps: $185,400

West Pottsgrove Township

Sanitary Sewer Improvements: $200,000

For more information on the Community Development Block Grant program and other funding opportunities out of the Montgomery County Office of Housing and Community Development, visit: www.montcopa.org/415/Funding-Opportunities. For questions on this program, contact Terrence McMullen at: (610) 278-3540 or [email protected]

Related Posts

SUBURBAN NEWS: Montgomery County recommends masking outdoors due to high community transmission of COVID-19 SUBURBAN NEWS: Delaware County awarded $1.5M Pathway Home Program grant SUBURBAN NEWS: Scanlon announces $7.9 million in funding for Delaware County Intermediate Unit Head Start program
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Independence Blue Cross

Recent News

Education

Pennsylvania universities reject GOP call to freeze tuition

August 5, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email By Brooke Schultz ASSOCIATED PRESS  HARRISBURG, Pa. — Four Pennsylvania universities said last...

Entertainment

Atlanta’s image challenged by facts of 1906 race massacre

August 5, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email By Michael Warren associated press ATLANTA— Everyone who moves through downtown Atlanta today...

Health

Back-to-school quiz for parents: Put your vaccination knowledge to the test

August 5, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT It’s that time of year: Kids are squeezing in the last seconds...

Stateside

Justices uphold Pennsylvania’s 2019 mail-in voting expansion

August 5, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Workers count Philadelphia’s mail ballots for the May 18 primary election...

Color Of Money

How much does a funeral cost?

August 5, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT When a death occurs, it’s normal to wonder – and even worry...

Food And Beverage

What’s Cookin’? Jackfruit Stew

August 5, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email Tweet Share Pin Email Related Posts What’s Cookin’?: 7 Bean Stew What’s Cookin’?...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff