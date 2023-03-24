New ‘PA Peace Alliance’ resource launches to help groups working to address community violence

ABOVE PHOTO: PCCD Chairman Lt. Gov. Austin Davis (Photo/pa.gov)

Pennsylvania groups working to address violence and promote peace in their communities have a new online resource, PAPeaceAlliance.org, created by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency, in partnership with WestEd’s Justice and Prevention Research Center and Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC).

“When we announced that I would be leading the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency, we emphasized how we would center the voices of those impacted by violence and the expertise of those working on these issues in their communities, day in and day out,” said PCCD Chairman Lt. Gov. Austin Davis. “This new resource is a first step in that commitment to help those helping to build safer communities.”

The PA Peace Alliance website and corresponding statewide community of practice is a first-of-its-kind initiative launched as part of PCCD’s Violence Intervention and Prevention (VIP) Grants program. It provides opportunities to connect with and learn from peers and subject matter experts on how to address violence within your community, access live training opportunities and includes a robust digital library with on-demand resources, including gun violence prevention/reduction strategies and related programming, capacity-building for non-profit organizations, fundraising, marketing and outreach tips and other information useful for stakeholders. These resources are provided at no cost to PCCD grantees and other organizations that need them.

“We’re excited to support groups working on the front lines of violence prevention and intervention through this new statewide community of practice,” said PCCD Executive Director Michael Pennington. “Our agency is proud to have partnered with WestEd and LISC to develop this innovative resource and look forward to helping groups across the Commonwealth through technical assistance, training, capacity building and collaboration opportunities.”

In addition to providing one-on-one assistance, the PA Peace Alliance initiative will also help facilitate regional meetings and events to help people and organizations working in the same communities build connections and coordinate efforts.

Earlier this month Gov. Josh Shapiro introduced a state budget that makes record state funding investments in grants and technical assistance to address community violence throughout the Commonwealth. The budget plan includes $105 million for violence intervention and prevention grants through PCCD.