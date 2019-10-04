New app brings STEM training & economic opportunity to Philadelphia youth

ABOVE PHOTO: My Community Works graduation day

Hoopplex and My Community Works have partnered to bring STEM training and economic opportunity to Philadelphia youth through the Basketball Fashion Competitions app.

This app was developed by Kevin Cofield of Hooplex LLC to expose young men to the variety career path options in the sports industry outside of becoming an athlete.

“I wanted to change the way our young people see their influence in this society, especially when they are literally spending millions of dollars each year on sneakers and basketball fashion,” Cofield said.

The Hoopplex brand helps expose youth to economic opportunities in the sports industries, primarily basketball. The Basketball Sports Fashion app was developed by Cofield to allow users to organize competitions within their community both as an entrepreneurial option and as an avenue to keep young people interested and engaged in more positive activities.

Art inspired by Eazy Basketball

Through their partnership with My Community Works, young Black males in Philadelphia will gain access to STEM, tech and other modern trade programs that will prepare the students for the current economic environment.

“Today’s economy places different educational requirements on our youth than 50 years ago, and as an educator, I see this first hand. Our programs are helping young people get ready for the real world. The partnership with Hoopplex was a no brainer”, said My Community Works founder, Dave Bell.

My Community Works offers mentoring programs and free educational workshops for youth in industries such as digital marketing, app development, website development, photography, and more.

On Wednesday, October 30, the group will host a Black Professionals Networking Event and Art Show benefiting the new program. Basketball-inspired art will also be on display as well as an opportunity for attendees to register for the program’s first cohort. Tickets are on sale now at bit.ly/hoopplex19 starting at $25.

For more information on the program or to register, please contact Kiarra Solomon at: [email protected] or (267)770-1795.