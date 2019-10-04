Image

2:20 PM / Saturday October 5, 2019

Visit Dorchester
4 Oct 2019

New app brings STEM training & economic opportunity to Philadelphia youth

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
October 4, 2019 Category: Local Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO: My Community Works graduation day

Hoopplex and My Community Works have partnered to bring STEM training and economic opportunity to Philadelphia youth through the Basketball Fashion Competitions app. 

This app was developed by Kevin Cofield of Hooplex LLC to expose young men to the variety career path options in the sports industry outside of becoming an athlete. 

“I wanted to change the way our young people see their influence in this society, especially when they are literally spending millions of dollars each year on sneakers and basketball fashion,”  Cofield said.  

The Hoopplex brand helps expose youth to economic opportunities in the sports industries, primarily basketball. The Basketball Sports Fashion app was developed by Cofield to allow users to organize competitions within their community both as an entrepreneurial option and as an avenue to keep young people interested and engaged in more positive activities. 

Art inspired by Eazy Basketball

Through their partnership with My Community Works, young Black males in Philadelphia will gain access to STEM, tech and other modern trade programs that will prepare the students for the current economic environment. 

Image

“Today’s economy places different educational requirements on our youth than 50 years ago, and as an educator, I see this first hand. Our programs are helping young people get ready for the real world. The partnership with Hoopplex was a no brainer”, said My Community Works founder, Dave Bell. 

My Community Works offers mentoring programs and free educational workshops for youth in industries such as digital marketing, app development, website development, photography, and more. 

On Wednesday, October 30, the group will host a Black Professionals Networking Event and Art Show benefiting the new program. Basketball-inspired art will also be on display as well as an opportunity for attendees to register for the program’s first cohort. Tickets are on sale now at bit.ly/hoopplex19 starting at $25. 

For more information on the program or to register, please contact Kiarra Solomon at: [email protected] or (267)770-1795.

Related Posts

Hoopplex teaches youth business by using their love for sneakers City of Philadelphia receives federal grant for 250 Summer and year round jobs for youth Default ThumbnailCity of Philadelphia launches summer youth programming website
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Oasis

Guest Commentary: The Black Church Needs an Honest Prayer

October 4, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email Tearing down the wall that separates many Black churches from the beauty and...

Go With The-Flo

Brandy is celebrating the 25th anniversary of her self-titled debut album with a new song, “Freedom Rings”

October 4, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Brandy (Photo: Tinseltown / Shutterstock) By Florence Anthony Multi-award winning songstress/actress...

Color Of Money

Simple steps to keep your second home safe from costly repairs

October 4, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT Whether it’s a cabin up north, a villa down south or a...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of Oct. 6

October 4, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email All Signs: The big news this week is both Mercury and Mars change...

Food And Beverage

Get Back into the Swing of Dinnertime

October 4, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Smoked Bacon Pork Alfredo FAMILY FEATURES After juggling work, school, extracurricular...

Style

Joan Johnson, co-founder of Johnson Products Company, dies at 89

September 26, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email By Sarah Wood DIVERSEEDUCATION.COM Joan Johnson, co-founder of the Black hair care business...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff