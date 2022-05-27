SUBURBAN NEWS: NCWDOT – No Child Will Drown In Our Town swim clinics

Drowning is preventable. According to a study completed by the USA Swimming Foundation, 64% of Black/African American children cannot swim and Black children are five and a half times more likely to drown than other racial groups.

These daunting statistics were the driving force that led the Nile Swim Club to establish the “No Child Will Drown In Our Town” program. NCWDOT’s comprehensive swim lesson and water safety program focuses on safe swimming methods.

During the 2021 swim season, free classes and lessons were available to children residing within the boroughs that form the William Penn School District. With support from the USA Swimming Foundation and private donors, the NSC achieved a major accomplishment and strategic goal bringing the gift of swimming to over 600 children.

The club looks forward to continuing NCWDOT as a free program in the 2022 season and reaching even more children in the community.

During the 10-day swim program, NCWDOT takes an accelerated approach to swim education by immediately immersing the children in a safe water experience. With 10-12 hours in the water and a 3:1 ratio, their goal is to endow each child with the tools to feel confident and to ultimately thrive in water.

Based on the NCWDOT Swim Curriculum, their goal is to have all children complete the program on a Level 3 or above. The program is valued at $600 per child for 10-hours of swim lessons and a $200 value per child for 4 hours of water babies’ classes.

Each clinic can accommodate up to 120 children aged 5-17.

Water Babies classes can accommodate up to 25 children from ages 6 months-4 years old.

Each participant in the swim clinic will receive:

• Outfitted with a swim cap and goggles.

• Provided a healthy light snack

• Pre- and post-program evaluation and be provided recommendations for future swim lessons.

NCWDOT Levels

Level 1: Catfish – Introduction to Water Skills

Students will learn how to feel comfortable in the water and safely enjoy it.

Level 2: Nile Perch – Fundamentals of Aquatic Skills

Children will learn basic swimming skills.

Level 3: Water Leopard, Stroke Development Additional guided practice will help students improve their skills.

Level 4: Elephant – Snout Fish Stroke Improvement Kids will gain confidence during swim lessons, improve their stroke, and gain additional aquatic skills.

Level 5: Tigerfish Stroke Refinement

Guidance allows kids to refine their strokes and become more efficient swimmers.

Swimming and Skill Proficiency

Students will learn to swim with ease and efficiency and gain the ability to swim smoothly over greater distances. Swimmers will also have the option to participate in more advanced courses.

NCWDOT’s free 10-day entry-level swim clinics, sponsored by Nemours Children’s Health for 2022, are listed below:

