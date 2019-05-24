NAUW Philadelphia branch’s 65th annual scholarship luncheon a rousing success

ABOVE PHOTO: The NAUW Philadelphia Branch seated (left to right): Elva Brooks, Northeast sectional director; Theresa Ann Johnson, Phila. branch president; Phyllis J. Eggleston, past national president, and Dolores Y. Owens, past national president.

The National Association of University Women (NAUW) held their 65th annual scholarship luncheon on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the Springfield Country Club.

Around 225 attendees celebrated under the theme, “There is Music in the Air” while recognizing their two newest scholarship recipients, who will each receive $4,000 from the Association.

Lynette Trawick of I Am U, Inc. was awarded their Community Service Award for her efforts in bringing awareness and support to those dealing with an HIV diagnosis.

Vanessa Vernon (a member of the association and graduate of Wilberforce University) was also celebrated as their 2019 Women of the Year for meritorious service.

The association also highlighted the work of Mr. Saadiq Wicks.

The now-17 year old is the author of “When Oliver Speaks” and founder of Let Me Finish, which addresses the challenges of those who stutter.

According to branch president Theresa Ann Johnson , this is the only major fundraising event that they hold for their scholarship fund.

Branch members also provide mentorship and emotional support to their scholarship recipients throughout their undergraduate studies.

Shoalyn Brown — a former scholarship recipient and recent graduate from the Moore College of Art — stated during the luncheon that the combined support she received from the association helped to bring her through some challenging times.

Branch members were excited to celebrate the work of Lynette Trawick. Through “I Am U, Inc.” she guides and encourages women to live beyond their HIV diagnosis. Members met Mr. Wicks at the African American Children’s Book Project.

Struck by his focus and humbleness, the association has chosen his book for their Reading Bridge program for the 2020 program year.

The NAUW is a 501(c)3 organization. There are two ways the public may support this scholarship fund.

A donor form from their branch website (http://www.nauwphilly.org/DonorForm2018.pdf) may be downloaded and mailed with a check or money order to: PO Box 42828, Philadelphia, PA. 19101, or a secure online donation may be made by going to the Philadelphia Foundation’s website at: https://www.philafound.org/givers/ and making a donation to the “NAUW MaxSmith Book Award Fund”.

The NAUW was founded in 1910 in Washington,D.C. The Philadelphia Branch was chartered in 1954 and has been engaged in community service and scholarship promotion in the Metro Philly area for almost 65 years.