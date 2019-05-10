Image

8:50 PM / Friday May 10, 2019

Visit Dorchester
10 May 2019

NAACP Youth Council of Philadelphia supports University of Arts students in protest

May 10, 2019

On April 30, 2019 the NAACP Youth Council of Philadelphia supported students at the University of Arts during their student-led protest. 

According to the students, the school has had issues lately about not creating a safe space for marginalized groups on campus, such as gender nonbinary students, students of color, and LBGTQ students. NAACP youth chair Kenyada Posey, along with co-chair Sutton Sinclair, provided support for student activists while educating students on the foundations of the NAACP and its efforts to empower them. Students were also encouraged to charter their own Youth Council chapter on the campus. 

The Youth Council exists as a medium to “inform youth of the problems affecting African Americans and other racial and ethnic minorities, to advance the economical, educational, social and political status of African American and other racial and ethnic minorities and their harmonious cooperation with other peoples, to stimulate an appreciation of the African Diaspora and other people’s of color contribution to civilization; and to develop and intelligent militant youth leadership.” 

President Rodney Muhammad and Youth Council chair Kenyada Posey have worked diligently to recreate safe spaces and re-inspire the youth of Philadelphia, so the protest represents the objective of the NAACP in Philadelphia and as a whole. 

“It is our duty to empower, inspire, and educate our youth of today for leadership of tomorrow. As we continue to recruit our members, we welcome any youth who are interested in joining the fight alongside many leaders around the globe. It’s YOUR time,” Posey said. 

Image

Join the NAACP for their next Youth Council Meeting on May 25 at 4458-B Germantown Ave., Philadelphia, beginning at 1pm. For more information, please email [email protected] or call (215) -821-9544.

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff