Image

7:05 PM / Tuesday May 3, 2022

Independence Blue Cross
3 May 2022

NAACP Philadelphia President Catherine Hicks statement on SCOTUS Roe vs. Wade

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
May 3, 2022 Category: Local Posted by:

We are not pleased with the SCOTUS leaked documents to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that established a constitutional right to abortion. Almost 50 years of the right for a woman to bring another life in the world should continue to be her decision alone and not that of the legal system.

Today is a setback in equity, justice, and women’s rights. If this decision is overturned the monumental effects this would have on marginalized communities would surely increase the amount of illegal abortions, and also cripple the faulty systems of foster care adoption agencies of children who need homes.

Image

The leaked documents come at a critical time as the highest court in the nation prepares to make a decision in the Dobbs v. Jackson’s Women Health Organization in late June. This case serves as one of the biggest abortion challenges seen before SCOTUS in decades.

This is why your vote is so important. Each time you vote elected officials are deciding what’s in your best interest. The President of the United States of America appoints Supreme Court Justices. Currently Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett voted in the majority to reject Roe.

We need you more than ever to ensure you are registered to vote, and you begin to know who the political leaders are and what they stand for. As a woman the 4 male conservative Justices are making decisions on a woman’s right to terminate a pregnancy. Out of the three female Justices Amy Coney Barrett has chosen to stand with the other 4 Justices on deciding women’s rights. It is up to us to change the political landscape and show that our voice and our rights matter.

Related Posts

Statement from Philadelphia NAACP President Catherine Hicks on confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to US Supreme Court Statement from NAACP Philadelphia Branch President Catherine Hicks on Ahmaud Arbery verdict Statement from Catherine Hicks, newly elected Philadelphia Chapter NAACP President
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Independence Blue Cross

Recent News

Entertainment

CBS’ Miller to speak at University of New Orleans graduation

April 29, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Michelle Miller (Photo by Diane Bondareff/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)...

Go With The-Flo

2020 National Association of Broadcasters inducted anchor Lester Holt into its Broadcasting Hall of Fame

April 29, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Lester Holt (Photo: s_bukley / Shutterstock) By Flo Anthony The 2020...

Education

DR. HELENE D. GAYLE SELECTED AS SPELMAN COLLEGE’S 11TH PRESIDENT

April 27, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email Photo: Spelman University The Spelman College Board of Trustees has unanimously and enthusiastically...

Technology

EXPLAINER: What’s next now that Twitter agreed to Musk bid?

April 29, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: The Twitter splash page is seen on a digital device, Monday,...

Color Of Money

Equal pay: How women can benefit from a career in construction

April 29, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT The disruptions of the pandemic led to not only job losses but...

Health

What does a health and fitness coach do? Is it the career for you?

April 29, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT Health solutions and preventative wellness have never been more crucial. Today, six...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff