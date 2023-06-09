Munchies: Summer snacks

As we get ready for the days of sunshine and hot weather, here are some Black-owned places where you can grab a snack or even a meal as you head to the beach.

ABOVE PHOTO: Galen Thomas serving eager customers.

By Denise Clay-Murray

This weekend, people will be venturing out to Phillies games, the Odunde Festival, cookouts, and other summer activities.

And because it’s going to be hot, many of them will be looking for places to grab ice cream, sodas, sandwiches, and barbecue as go to wherever they intend to take advantage of the nice, warm weather.

Fortunately for the Philadelphia area, there are lots of terrific spots to get that platter of ribs, that potato salad, that ice cream cone or any of the other snacks closely associated with the warm weather.

And because I have some time before the November general election, I wanted to share some of the best Black-owned places where you can get those great summer (and in some cases, year-round) nibbles.

Let’s start with some barbecue.

Unless you’re working at a barbecue joint to complete your doctorate, those two concepts don’t usually connect.

Ribs at Southern Flames BBQ

But for the Rev. James Buck Jr., pastor at Grace Baptist Church of Germantown and owner of Southern Flames BBQ in the Chestnut Hill Farmers Market, the combination is a way to help people in need of a chance to work or a place to restart their lives.

When he was studying for his doctorate in ministry at Colgate Rochester Crozer Divinity School in Rochester, New York, Buck did his dissertation on ways to reduce recidivism for African Americans via a community-based program.

“I argued that there is an organization or business that can actually be opened to address the needs of the three most vulnerable populations in the City of Philadelphia,” he said. “That’s returning citizens, disabled vets like I am, and also troubled teenagers.”

Wings at Southern Flames BBQ

To make that point, he created Southern Flames. Using his family’s recipes, and with the help of his cousin, Nicholas Rogers, his manager, Rayleah Harris, and employees including returning citizens and disabled veterans, the restaurant churns out large portions of juicy brisket, tender and tasty ribs, and delicious sides.

Southern Flames is open from 11 a.m. -7 p.m., Wednesday thru Sunday in the Chestnut Hill Farmer’s Market, 8221 Germantown Ave. You can order in advance at:www.southernflamesbbq.menufy.com or by phone at: (215) 621-7919.

But while we all love barbecue, it doesn’t necessarily lend itself to a first date. And sometimes, in the summertime, you want to get to know someone over food.

From what folks have told me, you can go to Pizza Brain, a pizza shop located at 2313 Frankford Ave., grab a slice of their unique pizza, and go into the Pizza Museum next door to have a seat…and grab a Cosmic Cup for dessert.

Cosmic Cups makes creative gelatos and sorbets. For those of you who don’t know what gelato is, well, let Galen Thomas, the mind behind Cosmic Cups, explain.

“It’s more airy and creamier than ice cream,” he said. “It’s less dense and really light when you eat it.”

During a trip overseas after completing his business studies at Bowie State University in Bowie, Maryland, he discovered frozen desserts were something he liked and might have wanted to make a business of. He had also worked as a manager for Dunkin’ Donuts/Baskin Robbins shops while at college and used that experience to start doing pop-ups in 2018.

Cloud Cups by Galen Thomas

Cloud Cups has been recognized by the Today Show as one of the 41 best gelatos in the country and was also part of the VIP offerings at last weekend’s Roots Picnic. In addition to offering conventional flavors like vanilla and chocolate, you can also get salted caramel, strawberry rhubarb, Brown Sugar Cinnamon Pop-Tart (which I am going to try before the summer is over) and banana pudding.

You can also get French Toast Bites Stracciatella and strawberry French Toast Bites gelatos, a collaboration with Philadelphia’s First Lady of French Toast, Charisse McGill of Lokal Artisan Foods.

There are also vegan delights. For example, I had the Lemon Sorbetto when I visited Thomas at Cloud Cups and if you like the taste of lemon, you’ll love this. It’s bright and refreshing. I liked it a lot.

Cosmic Cups is open from Thursday-Sunday from 4 p.m.-10 p.m., but hours may expand as the summer progresses. Prices range from $5 for a single scoop, $8 for a Cloudnini, which is a pastry with gelato baked inside, and $12 for a pint. Follow Cloud Cups on Instagram at @CloudCupsGelato.

If you attended the 2023 Philadelphia Horticultural Society Flower Show back in March, chances are you got a chance to sample Poppa’s Custard.

This family-owned and operated business introduced Flower Show attendees to the wonders of frozen custard and was just one of the many Black-owned businesses that participated in the show this year.

Poppa’s Custard

Like many businesses, Poppa’s Custard was created during the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic. When a beloved aunt passed away from the virus, Josh Johnson, his wife Christen, and his sister Jewel decided that they wanted to do something that was not just a business, but a means to be together and create something for the future, Josh said.

From flavors like Vanilla Bliss and plant-based options like Chocolate Coconut Craze, Poppa’s Custard has something for everyone.

You can find Poppa’s Custard at Salt and Vinegar, 905 Christian St., Honeysuckle Provisions, 310 S. 48th St., and Spruce Hill Provisions, 4529 Baltimore Ave. You can also find them at the Dilworth Plaza Market on the apron of City Hall on June 17.

The saying goes, make new friends, but keep the old.

That goes double for summer eats. So, I’m going to end this story by reminding you that these summer bites previously featured in Munchies are still out there…and are still really, really tasty.

Now, I mentioned the French Toast Bites Stracciatella and Strawberry French Toast Bites gelatos when I introduced you to Cosmic Cups. But if you’ve read Munchies, you know that French Toast Bites are a pretty big sensation, even when not surrounded by premium gelato.

Charisse McGill’s combination of French Toast and your choice of toppings (I like chocolate syrup and whipped cream, myself…) were the subject of a Mother’s Day segment of the Today Show. They were also featured as part of the Philadelphia 76ers Buy Black Program. If you haven’t given them a try yet, you should.

French Toast Bites can be found at the Cherry Street Pier and the Spruce Harbor Park. Cherry Street Pier is open from 12 p.m. -9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 12 p.m. -11 p.m. on Fridays, 11 am -11p.m. on Saturdays and 11 a.m. -9 p.m. on Sundays. Spruce Harbor Park is open from 11 a.m. -10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. -11 p.m.

If you attended Temple University in the 90s, you’ve probably experienced Saddiq Moore’s all-natural, 100% fruit water ice. Considered by some to be the best water ice in the city, Saddiq’s Water Ice, located at 264 S. 60th St., is a longtime Philly favorite that some folks even visit in the winter.

(And by some folks, I mean me. But that’s because he also has funnel cake.)

With flavors ranging from coquito to strawberry lemonade, Saddiq’s is filled with fruit-filled goodness. You can also get some Cinnamon Toast Crunch ice cream or a Fruity Pebbles milkshake if you’re not in a water-ice mood.

Prices range from $2 to $9 and hours at the West Philadelphia location are from 1 p.m. -8 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, 3 p.m. -8 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 3 pm -9 p.m. on Fridays and 11 a.m. -9 p.m. on Saturdays.

Enjoy the summer and grab some of these terrific eats!